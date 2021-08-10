Here are the 5 hottest ZIP codes in the Triangle where buyers are looking for homes

The Triangle housing market is continuing its unprecedented bull run of rising prices and low inventory throughout the pandemic.

Where do people really want to move to?

Zillow, the popular real estate website, offers some clues about which parts of the Triangle seem most attractive to prospective homebuyers.

At The News & Observer’s request, Zillow ranked the most popular ZIP codes in June across Wake, Durham and Orange counties for home searches to see where home buyers are interested in living. The ranking is based on the median daily views of listings on its website.

These are the average home prices associated with that postal code and the Zillow Home Value Index, a seasonally adjusted typical home value for a given geography.

The region’s five hottest ZIP codes have houses priced at $360,000 and above, according to Zillow.

Here are the most popular ZIP codes across the Triangle:

1. 27519, West Cary

This is the most popular ZIP code in Wake County, Zillow reports. It includes Green Level West Road, Thomas Brooks Park, Mills School Park and Cary Park areas.

Median listing views: 449

Median home price: $514,987

Zillow Home Value Index: $509,747

A home listed for sale as of Aug. 5, 2021 at 1214 Bluff Oak Drive in Cary for $725,000 with five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and 3,715 square feet. Triangle MLS

2. 27608, Central Raleigh

The most popular Zillow ZIP code in Raleigh includes neighborhoods inside the Beltline such as the Five Points, Hayes Barton, Carolina Country Club and Oberlin areas.

Median listing views: 294

Median home price: $799,000

Zillow Home Value Index: $745,413

A home listed for sale as Aug. 5, 2021 in Raleigh at 2804 Anderson Drive for $790,000 with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and 2,727 square feet. Triangle MLS

3. 27540, Holly Springs

This ZIP code includes the entire town of Holly Springs.

Median listing views: 357

Median home price: $394,900

Zillow Home Value Index: $407,163

A home listed for sale as of Aug. 5, 2021 in Holly Springs at 109 Canford Way for $425,000 with three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 2,409 square feet.

4. 27713, South Durham

This is the most popular Zillow ZIP code in Durham County and the Durham-Chapel Hill metro area. It includes the Hope Valley, Southpoint and Old Chatham Golf Club areas, near Research Triangle Park.

Median listing views: 269

Median home price: $361,250

Zillow Home Value Index: $335,526

A home listed for sale as of Aug. 5, 2021 in Durham at 1105 Seaton Road for $465,000 with five bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 2,850 square feet. Triangle MLS

5. 27516, Central Chapel Hill

The most popular Zillow ZIP code in Orange County includes the University of North Carolina campus and surrounding areas, including Fordham and Durham-Chapel Hill boulevards.

Median listing views: 208

Median home price: $525,000

Zillow Home Value Index: $444,679

A home listed for sale as of Aug. 5, 2021 in Chapel Hill at 210 Wild Turkey Trail for $675,000 with four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 2,838 square feet. Triangle MLS