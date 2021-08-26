Epic Games is adding MLK Jr.’s ‘I Have a Dream’ speech to Fortnite virtual event

Epic Games is partnering with Time Magazine to create a visual history about Martin Luther King Jr. Epic Games

Epic Games is bringing an interactive Martin Luther King Jr. to its popular Fortnite video game, as part of a historical exhibit examining the civil rights leader’s life.

The Cary-based video game maker said it’s creating a virtual exhibit that will take players back to a virtual Washington, D.C., circa 1963, when King gave his “I have a Dream” speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

The company said it worked with King’s estate to put the virtual event together, which will include all 17 minutes of King’s iconic speech during a key time in the civil rights movement.

The exhibit will coincide with the 58th anniversary of King’s “I Have a Dream” speech, which was delivered in D.C. on Aug. 28, 1963, during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.

The virtual event is being put together in conjunction with Time Magazine, which last year created a digital exhibit on King’s life called a “March Through Time.”

Epic said the exhibit will include virtual mini-game quests and museum-inspired points of interest within Fortnite to get its users to interact with the exhibit.

The decision was met with derision by some individuals on social media, with some critics suggesting it was not a serious enough venue to showcase King’s speech. One video posted on Twitter showed a user dancing in front of a screen that was showing the “I Have a Dream” speech on Fortnite.

But in a tweet, Epic’s CEO Tim Sweeney said he hoped it would expose players to MLK’s inspirational words.

“March Through Time includes Martin Luther King Jr’s full 17-minute speech from 1963,” Sweeney said in a tweet. “Everyone’s heard the inspirational final 3 minutes but perhaps not the cutting commentary and call to action that precedes it.”

The event is yet another example of how Epic is trying to make Fortnite more than just a competitive game, but also a social experience. In the past, the company has hosted concerts and movie viewings within the game, in which hundreds of thousands of players attended via their avatar within the game.

Last summer, Epic hosted a discussion about race in America following the killing of George Floyd, which was hosted by the political commentator Van Jones, and included speakers like the journalist Jemele Hill and musician Killer Mike.

