A new Trader Joe’s is coming to the Triangle soon, and they’re still hiring

Shoppers inside Trader Joes in Chapel Hill.
Shoppers inside Trader Joes in Chapel Hill. Tammy Grubb tgrubb@newsobserver.com
MORRISVILLE

A new Trader Joe’s grocery store is coming to Morrisville and will open in September.

The popular California-based chain with private label foods, specialty and organic goods will open its fourth Triangle store at 9 a.m. Friday, Sep. 10, at 951 Morrisville Parkway in the Park West Village shopping center.

The company announced earlier this month that it was hiring employees for this 10,600 square-foot location and jobs remain available at traderjoes.com/careers. Around 75 jobs total will be filled for this store.

The jobs include full-time positions for cashier, bagger, signage attendant and grocery stocker, with pay ranging from $15 to $18 an hour, according to the job posting.

Around 85% of those already hired for this store were hired locally, according to a spokesperson.

This new Trader Joe’s location will occupy the former space of Asheville-based organic and speciality grocery chain Earth Fare. The company closed all of its stores, including its Raleigh and Morrisville locations, in February 2020, citing financial stress.

