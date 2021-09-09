NC reacts to Biden vaccine order: From ‘the right thing to do’ to ‘don’t be a dictator’

Companies with more than 100 workers will be required to have their employees vaccinated or face weekly COVID-19 testing under a new plan from President Joe Biden, as part of his push to get a larger percentage of the country vaccinated.

Biden said during a speech on Thursday that he will ask the U.S. Department of Labor to draft a new vaccine requirement that could impact around 80 million workers employed by private businesses.

If the order is not followed, companies could be fined thousands of dollars, with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) tasked with enforcing the ruling.

Biden also said he would issue an executive order that would mandate all federal employees be vaccinated as well as contractors that do business with the federal government.

The vaccine mandate would also extend to workers at health care facilities that get funds from Medicare and Medicaid.

Biden said the new rules would apply to some 100 million Americans, or around two-thirds of the country’s workforce.

As of Thursday, 51% of all North Carolinians and 59% of those eligible, ages 12 and up, are fully vaccinated. National rates are 53% and 63% respectively, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Will NC DOL enforce the new rules?

North Carolina is one of 22 states with its own OSHA plan, run by the N.C. Department of Labor. That means any enforcement of private businesses with more than 100 employees here would likely be up to the N.C. Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson, a Republican in his first term.

But department spokeswoman Jennifer Haigwood cautioned that as of Thursday evening, there didn’t appear to be any formal orders with details of the plan beyond what has been reported in the news.

“We have heard all of what you’re saying, but as far as I know there’s nothing in writing,” she said.

While many of the Triangle’s largest employers are already requiring vaccines for employees before they return to the office, vaccine mandates have not been universally adopted by companies, The News & Observer previously reported.

But influential companies like SAS Institute, Cisco Systems, Red Hat and IBM have all asked employees to either vaccinate or stay home. And the largest hospital networks in the region — UNC Health, Duke Health and WakeMed — have told their employees to get vaccinated within the coming weeks as a condition of employment.

N.C. hospitals under stress

Dr. David Wohl, an infectious disease specialist at UNC-Chapel Hill, said vaccine mandates make sense, as unvaccinated people are putting significant stress on the state’s health care infrastructure.

“Our health care system fabric is being torn apart,” Wohl said. “We just have a tremendous burden of unvaccinated, very sick people filling up our hospital beds, dominating our intensive care units.”

Intensive care patients with COVID-19 hit a pandemic high of 955 late in August, and they’ve been over 900 since. And more than 15,000 North Carolinians have died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 1,000 in August alone.

He said that there’s been a good faith effort to get as many people as vaccinated as possible. But with still relatively low vaccination rates, he said the vaccine requirements from the Biden administration could help.

“If the tools are at our disposal, it would be irresponsible not to use the power of the federal government to do what they can to get more people vaccinated,” Wohl said. “Because there’s a pandemic going on, and there’s still a lot of people vulnerable.”

Opposition from Republican politicians

Republican politicians opposed the hospitals’ decision to mandate vaccines for their workers, The News & Observer reported. Nearly every GOP member of the N.C. House of Representatives signed a letter to those hospitals in August, saying some of their constituents were angry about it and asking the hospitals to reconsider.

“These men and women were rightly hailed as healthcare heroes while serving on the frontlines against COVID-19,” the letter said. “It is simply unfair to force them to choose between their job and taking a vaccine that is only authorized for ‘emergency use only.’”

Since then, however, the Pfizer vaccine was fully authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The vaccines made by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are still under emergency approval, but are expected to get full approval soon.

Shortly after Biden’s announcement, U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, a Republican from far western North Carolina known for inflammatory outbursts, tweeted, “Joe Biden: you are NOT our dictator. Stop acting like one.”

Will a vaccine mandate worsen labor shortage?

North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association President Lynn Minges said her association learned about the looming order Thursday afternoon and quickly began sharing it with its members, which include restaurants and hotels.

Minges said restaurant and hotels are eager to learn more specifics of the mandate, as it could have a large effect on the two industries, which have struggled for months with a growing labor shortage.

“We are still unsure,” she said, “if (the order) will be for restaurants with a total of 100 employees or 100 per location.”

Many restaurants, she noted, have multiple locations or are a part of a franchise, potentially making applications of the rules more complex.

Minges said it was too early to know how the order would be taken by restaurant owners and hotel operators.

“I have talked to a number of members to inquire if they are considering vaccine mandates, and there was some reluctance because of the worker shortage,” she said, with many owners cautious about adding another hurdle for potential hires to jump over.

“It could cause some employees who have concerns about vaccines to choose smaller employers,” she added.

Cooper watching implementation of Biden mandate

Gov. Roy Cooper, at a press conference on Thursday, said he was glad to see Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal employees.

Cooper had already mandated employees for all cabinet-level agencies get vaccinated or submit to weekly testing.

He said, at the moment, there are no plans to get rid of the testing option for employees.

“We want to see how this works,” Cooper said of Biden’s decision. “We believe that (our mandate) is getting more state employees to step up and get vaccinated. So we’ll look at what the feds do over the next couple of months because it’s going to take them a while to ramp up and we’ll see how effective our verification requirement is for state employees.”

“The idea is to get more shots in arms,” the governor added. “But right now, since our state verification requirement has just taken effect, we want to see how this works and continue to encourage people to get vaccinated.”

