A new Costco will open in the Triangle in November. The company is already hiring

Southern Wake County is receiving its first Costco bulk goods and grocery store before the end of the year.

The future big-box membership club will be on an 18-acre site on 7800 Fayetteville Road on US-401 in Garner as part of a mixed-use development called Rand Village, near Ten-Ten Road.

The store is set to open on Nov. 17, in time for the holidays, according to the developers of the property and a sign on the building under construction.

Openings for 34 different positions have already been posted on the Costco website, ranging from bakery to tire shop jobs. Average hourly pay for a Costco cashier starts at $15, according to Indeed.com.

The site is being developed by Charlotte-based firm Cambridge Properties, who say the new development will eventually feature retail, restaurants, apartments and single-family housing.

A spokeswoman for Costco Wholesale Corp. told The News & Observer the company had no further details to share publicly yet. The store will be the fourth in the Triangle and the first in Garner.

The Rand Village site, when completed, will be a mile north of the I-540 and US-401 interchange when construction for I-540 is completed in 2023.

“It’s been an extremely fast construction schedule,” said Jay Priester, president of Cambridge Properties, in an interview. “A lot of it was also (Cambridge) taking a lot of risk ... we didn’t have full approvals but we were moving forward with design and construction documents even before we had zoning approved.”

The Garner Town Council green-lighted the project in late December last year. The development will also include a Costco gas station.

The company announced this summer that it would keep its special shopping hours for seniors over 60 and people with disabilities or compromised immune systems in all its U.S. stores. Those hours are from 9 to 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Construction will start soon on a Starbucks and Chick-Fil-A restaurant on the site, which will be finished within the first three months of 2022, Priester said.

Upon completion, Rand Village will also feature up to 266 multifamily units to be completed later next year, according to the Cambridge Properties website.