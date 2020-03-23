Tired of cooking? Restaurants offering take-out deals amid coronavirus outbreak

People all across the U.S. are following expert advice and staying home to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

National restaurant chains are doing their part by offering a number of deals and freebies on take-out orders to help keep people at home.

So whether you’re tired of cooking or trying to avoid putting a dent in your grocery stash, check out these restaurants’ social distancing-approved deals.

Olive Garden

The Italian food chain is offering a buy-one, take-one deal on orders placed for curbside pick-up or delivery, the restaurant announced online.

For $12.99 you’ll get one hot entree, soup or salad, breadsticks and a chilled entree “for tomorrow.”

For your hot entree you can choose from fettuccine Alfredo, cheese ravioli, spaghetti with meat sauce, five cheese ziti al forno, Lasagna Classico and chicken Parmigiana. Choose from spaghetti with meat sauce, fettuccine alfredo, cheese ravioli and five cheese ziti al forno for your chilled entree.

Prices may vary by location.

Buffalo Wild Wings

The chain is making its buy one, get one deals available for take-out and delivery, a representative for Buffalo Wild Wings told McClatchy News.

Buy one order of traditional wings on Tuesdays and you’ll get another order of equal value for free. The same deal applies to boneless wings on Thursdays, the company said.

The restaurant is also offering wing and fry bundles at a special price:

10 traditional or boneless wings and a regular order of fries for $9.99





20 boneless wings and a basket of fries for $19.99





20 traditional wings and a basket of fries for $22.99





20 traditional wings and 20 boneless wings with a basket of fries for $39.99

Subway

Fancy a sandwich? Subway is offering free delivery through Uber Eats, DoorDash, Postmates, Grubhub and Seamless with the promo code SUBWAYNOW, a representative for the company told McClatchy News.

The restaurant has also rolled out a family take-out special that includes a free footlong sandwich when you order two footlongs for take-out, the company said. Orders can be placed online or through the Subway app

Wendy’s

Wendy’s is giving away a free Junior Frosty with every drive-thru order starting Monday, the company announced on Facebook.

If breakfast is more your thing, you can also get a free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit when you place a to-go breakfast order through the app, the company said online.

The fast food restaurant is also offering free delivery on orders $10 or more placed through Grubhub and Postmates.

Third-party service fees may apply.

Burger King

The ubiquitous fast food chain is offering free kids meals with any order placed through the Burger King app starting Monday, Today reported.

The free meals are only available on take-out and drive-thru orders placed through April 6. They are not available with delivery, according to the outlet.

Burger King is also offering free delivery on offers of $10 or more placed through the app.

Chipotle

Had your eye on their new cheese dip? Chipotle Mexican Grill will deliver orders of $10 or more for free from now through March 31, the company said in a news release.

The order will come in a “new, tamper evident packaging seal to help ensure food is untouched during delivery.”

Kentucky Fried Chicken

If you’ve had friend chicken on the brain, we have good news: KFC is offering free delivery through April 26, Delish reported.

Orders must be $12 or more and placed online through KFC’s website, Grubhub or Seamless, according to the outlet.

Denny’s

The restaurant is offering free delivery on orders placed online, according to a news release.

Delivery fees will be waived through April 12.

Firehouse Subs

The sandwich shop is offering a free kids combo with the purchase of a medium or large sub through April 30, a representative for the company told McClatchy News.

Present this coupon at the register or mention it on the phone when ordering. The offer is only available on take-out orders, not orders placed online for delivery.

Jimmy John’s

To help those who’ve had a difficult time finding bread, the sandwich restaurant is selling fresh-baked loaves of its French bread, Thrillist reported.

The loaves — priced at $2 — are available at Jimmy John’s nationwide via delivery, drive-thru or curbside pickup, according to the outlet.