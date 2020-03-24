Scientists race to find new coronavirus treatments. How do clinical trials work?

Across the globe, medical researchers are racing to find vaccines, treatments and cures for the coronavirus pandemic that has infected hundreds of thousands of people.

The World Health Organization, for example, has launched investigations into four different drugs or combinations of drugs to treat the pandemic, The Verge reports.

President Donald Trump has touted chloroquine, an anti-malarial drug, as a potential cure for coronavirus, but medical experts have said more tests are needed, Business Insider reports.

In the United States, that involves clinical trials to ensure medications are safe and effective before they are released.

More than 396,000 cases of the COVID-19 virus have been confirmed worldwide with more than 17,000 deaths as of March 24, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has more than 46,000 confirmed cases with more than 500 deaths.

The World Health Organization has declared coronavirus a global pandemic, and the United States has declared a national emergency.

Here’s what you need to know about clinical trials.

How do clinical trials work?

After researchers test new treatments or procedures in animals, the most promising proceed to clinical trials in phases, the National Institutes of Health says.

Clinical trials are used to test new drugs or combinations of drugs, surgeries, medical devices and behavioral changes, according to the agency. New uses for existing medications or devices also are tested.

In addition to finding out whether a new medication or treatment works, clinical trials also seek to determine whether there are any unwanted side effects and whether it works better than existing treatments, Roche Pharmaceuticals says.

Clinical trials normally involve testing potential new medications or procedures on human volunteers, the National Institutes of Health says.

Why do people participate in clinical trials?

Volunteers may be healthy people who take part to help advance scientific progress, or people with an illness or disease who hope to benefit from early access to a potential new treatment, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Depending on what’s being tested, participation may be limited to people with a specific condition or illness.

Volunteers must sign an informed consent form indicating they recognize the potential dangers of trying an untested medication or procedure, Medical News Today says.

Some clinical trial participants may be given a placebo or existing treatment instead of the new treatment being tested to help ensure accurate results, according to the publication.

What safety precautions do clinical trials take?

Each clinical trial follows a strict protocol designed to weigh the potential benefits against the possible risks to people taking part in the trial, the National Institutes of Health says.

Clinical trials are sometimes discontinued early when a medication or procedure turns out to be less helpful than expected or unforeseen dangers arise.

How long do clinical trials take?

Clinical trials, such as those for new vaccines, normally proceed in phases, first testing a small group of people and then progressively larger groups if the early results are positive, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

Clinical trials can last from days to years, depending on exactly what’s being studied, Medical News Today reports.

Trials for new medications or treatments normally average up to six to seven years, Antidote reports.

But the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has fast-tracked some coronavirus treatment trials, with at least one manufacturer hoping to complete clinical trials this summer, McClatchy News previously reported.

Testing on a potential COVID-19 vaccine also has begun, but may take up to a year to complete, Time reports.