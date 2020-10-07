Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Oct. 7

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases top 222,000

At least 222,969 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 3,693 have died, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday reported 1,711 new COVID-19 cases, up from 1,504 the day before.

Thirty-three deaths were added to the total on Tuesday.

About 6.4% of tests were reported positive on Monday, the most recent day that data are available. Health officials have said that figure should be 5% or lower.

At least 1,028 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, up from 998 the day before. Tuesday’s preliminary hospitalization total was listed as 1,013, which would have made it the first time since Aug. 21 that hospitalizations topped 1,000.

NC fairgrounds to bring another chance to get fried food

The N.C. State Fairgrounds in Raleigh announced it will offer deep-fried favorites later this month.

Though this year’s state fair is canceled due to the pandemic, vendors will dish out foods from Oct. 15 to 25.

The menu of more than 100 to-go items will be available for those who enter at Gate 9 off Trinity Road from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., The News & Observer reported Wednesday.

Drive-thru food events have been held at the fairgrounds since May.

“We just know that everyone misses their fair food,” spokesperson Sarah Ray said. “We’ve had so many calls about how much everyone is bummed the fair can’t happen this year.”

Coronavirus postpones App State football game

Appalachian State University on Wednesday announced it is postponing its next football game due to COVID-19.

The game against Georgia Southern University, originally scheduled for Oct. 14, is now set for Dec. 12.

The Mountaineers last week announced their game against Louisiana-Lafayette was pushed back due to positive COVID-19 “tests and contact tracing,” The Charlotte Observer reported.

“All active COVID-19 cases are recovering in isolation, according to the school’s news release, and close contacts who have been identified through contact tracing are required to quarantine,” the Observer reported.

Brewery event attendees urged to get tested

After at least two coronavirus cases have been linked to a Charlotte event, officials say attendees should consider getting tested for COVID-19.

“Very few masks” and “very little social distancing” were at Mecktoberfest, said Gibbie Harris, Mecklenburg County public health director.

Thousands of people were drawn to the celebration from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, Harris told county commissioners on Tuesday. Olde Meckleburg Brewery hosts the annual event.

“We are in compliance with the latest statewide mandate concerning masks and we ask that our guests wear their mask inside the Brauhaus (unless you’re at your table) and whenever you are ordering beer and food (inside and outside),” the brewery’s website said, according to The Charlotte Observer. “All of our tables are appropriately spaced and there is plenty of room to spread out, relax and enjoy a fresh, cold beer.”

Mecklenburg County shared information about the event as the percentage of people who tested positive for the virus is lower than originally reported. Health officials have started to remove test results from those who live outside the county but went to Charlotte-area testing centers, data show.

As of Wednesday, this week’s average positivity rate was 5.5%, just above state health officials’ goal of 5%, the Observer reported.

Also in the Charlotte area, the coronavirus may become the third-leading cause of death this year in Mecklenburg County.

While at least 365 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the region, Harris said additional deaths may be linked to people who avoid seeking medical help due to concerns about the disease.

If COVID-19 becomes one of the top causes of death, it would trail behind cancer and heart disease.

Wake teachers warn against reopening schools

Dozens of teachers greeted the Wake County School Board on Tuesday during its first in-person meeting since March with signs warning that reopening schools could needlessly endanger the lives of educators and students.

The board voted last week to let elementary and middle school students return for in-person instruction on Oct. 26.

“It’s heartbreaking for me as a teacher because I want to see my students so badly in person and they’re really struggling,” Ginny Clayton, an English As A Second Language teacher at Clayton High School, told The News & Observer. “But that’s not the criteria for coming back to school, it’s safety. We ultimately have to do what’s right by our kids by keeping them safe.”

Some of the protesters were accompanied by their children, including one who held a sign up that read “Why aren’t you protecting my mom! I’m not ok with her being sacrificed.”

Parents previously protested the schools staying closed, saying the reopening process was taking too long and urging the board to let students return, according to The N&O.

Third grade teacher dies from the coronavirus

Julie Davis, a 49-year-old third grade teacher at Norwood Elementary School in Stanly County, died Sunday after a less than 10-day battle with the coronavirus.

Davis had taught third and fourth graders for 17 years at various schools in North Carolina, including Page Street Elementary School in the Montgomery County town of Troy, N.C., the Charlotte Observer reported.

The school district and county health officials deny she contracted the virus at school. Stan Andrews, Davis’s brother, says the opposite.

“I said to her, ‘Julie, where did you get it?’” he told the Observer. “She said, ‘I got it at school. There was a student that had it.’”

Julie Davis Courtesy of Karen Binns

Davis woke up with a headache on Friday, Sept. 26 and went to get tested for COVID-19. Her test results came back positive two days later. By Wednesday, she was hospitalized at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.

The doctors were able to get some of her symptoms — a fever, vomiting and dehydration — under control. But she developed a cough that night and was having trouble breathing. They put her on a BiPAP machine on Oct. 1, the Observer reported.

Davis was put on a ventilator at 1 a.m. Sunday. She died two hours later. According to her brother, the teacher had no underlying conditions but was overweight.

She was also passionate about her job, and resolute in her decision to return to school when Stanly County announced elementary students could return full-time.

“She was nervous,” her brother said. “But it was her job, and she was gonna do it.”

Cooper stresses COVID-19 ‘is not over’

Gov. Roy Cooper expressed frustration Tuesday over reports of large gatherings in Washington, D.C., where guests haven’t been wearing masks or properly socially distancing, telling North Carolinians to stay vigilant.

“This thing is not over,” he said during a news conference. “You can see what happens when those things occur, even when there’s testing going on.”

It was Cooper’s first news conference since the state reopened bars, movie theaters and other businesses on Friday as part of Phase 3 of lifting coronavirus-related restrictions.

But his warning comes as hospitalizations in the state spike, and he cautioned things could get worse later this fall and into the winter, The News & Observer reported. Cooper also emphasized getting students back in school and boosting the economy.

“You don’t do that by pretending that the pandemic doesn’t exist and you don’t do it by acting like it’s not gonna hurt anybody,” he said. “When in actuality, we know that it has killed over 3,600 North Carolinians and over 210,000 Americans. So we all need to work together.”

At least 18 people — including President Donald Trump, who has downplayed the severity of the virus, and N.C. Sen. Thom Tillis — have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days.

Jill Biden held socially distant NC rally

Jill Biden, wife of Democratic presidential candidate Joe, hosted a North Carolina rally with social distancing in mind.

The former second lady headed a get-out-the-vote event Tuesday afternoon at Pitt Community College in Greenville. The rally was only open to people chosen by her husband’s campaign, The News & Observer reported.

The former second lady spoke about overcoming the obstacles of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We keep helping our neighbors and showing up for each other. We keep hoping for something better,” she told the group of under 50 people.

Later on Tuesday, the campaign says Jill Biden met with military members and families in Fayetteville.

Tillis free of COVID-19 symptoms

Sen. Thom Tillis is free of coronavirus symptoms after announcing Friday he tested positive for the virus.

He will continue to quarantine at home in Huntersville, The News & Observer reported.

“Senator Tillis feels great and has regained his sense of taste and smell,” the statement read. “He is no longer exhibiting any symptoms and will continue to self-isolate. Senator Tillis and his wife Susan remain grateful for the outpouring of prayers and well wishes they’ve received from North Carolinians.”

Tillis announced Friday night that he tested positive for COVID-19 and will self-quarantine for two weeks. He said Saturday night he had mild symptoms but no fever. None of his campaign staff or his wife have tested positive for the coronavirus.

In the days before receiving the positive result, Tillis debated Democratic opponent Cal Cunningham, attended meet and greets and round tables in North Carolina and met with U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett and voted on the Senate floor in Washington, D.C.

His positive test came after news broke that President Donald Trump has COVID-19.

Cunningham, however, has tested negative for the coronavirus, his campaign announced Saturday. He was expected to be tested again Monday, according to The N&O.

Tillis on Tuesday morning had his first public appearances after contracting the disease.

On “Fox and Friends” and a telephone town hall, the senator “said he would be able to participate in next week’s confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett and called for challenger Cal Cunningham to offer a ‘full explanation’ of sexual text messages sent to a woman who is not his wife,” The News & Observer reported.

“I have hurt my family, disappointed my friends, and am deeply sorry,” Cunningham said in a statement. “The first step in repairing those relationships is taking complete responsibility, which I do.”

Positive test shuts down Wake Forest fire station

A fire station in Wake Forest is temporarily closed after a firefighter working there tested positive for COVID-19, the town announced Saturday.

Fire Station #2 is being cleaned and sanitized and everyone working there has been sent home to self-isolate, according to the town, The News & Observer reported Sunday. The fire department is also contact tracing to determine who else may have been exposed to the virus.

At least five firefighters have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Tuesday, The News & Observer reported.

The case will not disrupt fire services in the town, officials say.

Wake Forest is about 17 miles from Raleigh.

In August, nearby Clayton Fire Department also saw a COVID-19 outbreak. Seventeen firefighters tested positive, and the outbreak led to two deaths.