North Carolina reports 2,000-plus COVID-19 cases Friday. Hospitalizations still rising

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,034 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the state’s total during the pandemic to 227,431.

Another 25 people have died from the virus, the state reported, bringing North Carolina’s total deaths to 3,747.

DHHS reported Friday that 1,065 people people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with 95% of hospitals reporting. Hospitalizations are on an upward trend this week, after topping 1,000 Tuesday for the first time since Aug. 21.

Hospitals admitted 390 suspected COVID-19 patients over the last 24 hours, DHHS reported Friday.

About 5.7% of tests for COVID-19 were positive on Wednesday, the most recent day with available data. That’s down from over the weekend, when 8% of tests came back positive, but still higher than the 5% that health officials want to see.

Schools may start regular COVID-19 testing

As more public schools transition from online-only classes to in-person instruction, DHHS officials on Thursday laid out COVID-19 testing strategies that school districts could use.

There are 126 confirmed COVID-19 cases associated with 15 active K-12 clusters, according to DHHS. A cluster is when there are five or more cases associated with a school.

More school districts are moving toward resuming in-person instruction, after Gov. Roy Cooper allowed elementary schools to reopen for full-time, daily instruction. Middle and high schools remain subject to state limits on the number of students who can be on campus.

