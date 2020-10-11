Raleigh News & Observer Logo
NC’s new COVID-19 cases dip Sunday, but the 7-day average has increased

There were 1,719 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday, according to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

DHHS reported more than 2,000 cases each day from Thursday to Saturday, a spike that continued to move the seven-day rolling average upward.

The rolling average had hovered at or under 1,500 daily cases for much of September, but began to rise on Oct. 2. It is now around 2,000 daily cases.

DHHS also reported about 34,000 COVID-19 tests were completed Saturday, including 33,578 molecular tests and 532 antigen tests.

There were 1,034 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday with 97% of hospitals reporting, the most recent day for which data is available.

Adam Wagner
Adam Wagner is a Report for America Corps member covering North Carolina’s recovery from Hurricanes Matthew and Florence, as well as efforts to prepare the state for future storms. He previously worked at the Wilmington StarNews, where he covered multiple beats, including the environment.
