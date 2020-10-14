Struggling to pay bills during the pandemic? Here are some programs that can help.

Seven months into the coronavirus pandemic, North Carolina residents are increasingly struggling to pay their bills. Over 1.3 million people have applied for unemployment. Across the state, 2.4 million people — almost a quarter of the population — are having difficulty paying normal household expenses and over a quarter of a million are experiencing housing insecurity, according to a Census Bureau survey.

At the same time, many of the programs launched in the first months of the pandemic to suspend payments and provide relief have expired. The HEROES Act, which would renew many of them, has passed the House of Representatives but has not been taken up by the U.S. Senate, and President Donald Trump has said that he won’t resume talks about another stimulus package until after the election.

So where do relief programs for North Carolinians in need stand? Here’s a list, which we’ll update as programs change.

Eviction protection

Evictions for nonpayment of rent and fees are suspended federally by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention through Dec. 31. See information from Legal Aid of North Carolina about your rights as a tenant during the moratorium.

Unemployment benefits

The North Carolina Department of Employment Security is administering seven different federal and state assistance programs for unemployed workers. A summary of the programs is available on DES’ website.

Foreclosure prevention

Foreclosures for nonpayment of single-family mortgages backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and the Federal Housing Administration are suspended until Dec. 31. Other North Carolina mortgage-holders are not protected.

Water shut-offs

Water shut-offs have resumed after a statewide moratorium expired over the summer. In Wake County, residents can apply for assistance with their water bill through the Utility Customer Assistance Program or the WakeHELPS program.

Durham residents can apply for assistance with their water bill through the city’s Water Hardship Fund.

Electricity

Electricity shut-offs have also resumed. Low-income households can apply for one-time assistance with heating bills through the Low Income Energy Assistance Program.

Driver’s license and vehicle registration

DMV fees for most driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals are now due, after an extension ended over the summer. Renewals for commercial licenses and learner’s permits, or for people with state IDs and handicapped placards issued by the DMV, have been extended until 30 days after the governor lifts the state of emergency. People who need a license can get one without taking a road test as long as they meet other requirements.

Small business assistance

Small businesses can access financial assistance through the NC Commerce Department’s Mortgage, Utility, and Rent Relief Program, which can provide up to $20,000 to qualifying businesses; NC Rapid Recovery, which offers loans up to $250,000; and Retool NC, which provides aid to certified Historically Underutilized Businesses. Check out the Carolina Small Business Development Fund’s COVID-19 updates for additional assistance programs.