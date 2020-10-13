More than 1,000 people with COVID-19 are in NC hospitals Tuesday as death toll rises

New COVID-19 cases ticked up in North Carolina to 1,734 on Tuesday, reversing three days of declines.

With the new lab-confirmed cases, North Carolina has recorded 234,481 coronavirus infections since the pandemic began.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reported 43 additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total to 3,816 since the first two in March.

DHHS said Monday that 206,471 people are presumed recovered from COVID-19 symptoms. The estimate is based on when people tested positive and whether or not they were hospitalized.

Hospitals reported treating 1,103 people with COVID-19 as inpatients on Monday — six fewer than on Sunday — with 96% of hospitals reporting. More than 1,000 people with COVID-19 have been in hospitals every day since Oct. 6. Hospitalizations had not reached that level since August.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in North Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

DHHS says that all the information on its data dashboard, including its hospitalization data, is preliminary and subject to revision.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, DHHS secretary, is holding a news conference on COVID-19 on Tuesday afternoon.

The positivity rate, or how many tests on a particular day showed a positive result, continued to move farther from the 5% threshold health officials want. On Sunday, 7.1% of tests were positive, up from 5.6% on Saturday.

These are among the metrics Gov. Roy Cooper considers as he decides how to loosen restrictions on business and leisure activities in the pandemic. Cooper allowed movie theaters, outdoor amusement parks, bars, and other businesses to open with restriction on Friday, Oct. 2, as part of Phase 3 of his reopening plan.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER