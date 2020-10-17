Daily COVID-19 cases drop in North Carolina after two consecutive record-breaking days

COVID-19 cases in North Carolina continue to rise with 2,102 cases reported Saturday. The number of new daily cases decreased slightly after two consecutive record-breaking days.

The state has reported 243,725 cases of coronavirus since the pandemic started in March, according to the NC Department of Health and Human Services data dashboard.

In North Carolina, hospitalizations, new cases and hospital emergency room visits by people with COVID-like symptoms are trending up for the month, The News & Observer previously reported.

But DHHS reported the number of people with COVID-19 in the hospital dropped from 1,148 to 1,140 on Saturday.

At a press conference Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, DHHS secretary, said the state’s trends are going in the “wrong direction,” The News & Observer previously reported. They asked that more people better comply with basic safety protocols, including wearing a face mask and avoiding large gatherings.

“There’s not one geographical area or industry to blame,” Cooper said. “I know we’re all tired of this. It’s frustrating to feel confined and to do the things we need to do to slow the spread of the virus. But we can’t let weariness and frustration win out.”

