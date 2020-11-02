After reaching record highs, rolling average of new NC COVID-19 cases dips Monday

With a second straight day of decreasing confirmed COVID-19 cases, North Carolina’s seven-day average was the lowest it has been in more than a week, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

There are 1,336 new cases of COVID-19, according to DHHS’s Monday data, bringing the total case count since the pandemic began in March to 278,028.

The seven-day average of new daily cases saw a surge late last week after the state had its three highest new case counts on consecutive days, but fell from a record high 2,370 Sunday to 2,327 Monday.

Averages are useful in better accounting for highs and lows, as well as seeing broad trend lines. For instance, Monday’s daily case number fell dramatically, which is typical for a Monday. But Monday’s seven-day average of new daily cases is the third-highest since the pandemic began. It was only topped by Saturday and Sunday’s averages.

On Saturday, the last day for which information is available, DHHS reported that 6.2% of tests came back positive. Since Oct. 21, the seven-day average positivity rate has stabilized between 6.4% and 6.6%, above the 5% targeted by state health officials.

The reported number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 rose to 1,146 on Monday, a slight increase. Monday’s figure was based on reporting from 94% of the state’s hospitals.

DHHS also reported seven additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total in North Carolina since the pandemic started to 4,390 people.

Later Monday, DHHS is expected to release weekly reports about the number of people it presumes to have recovered from COVID-19 and where clusters of cases have been identified.

