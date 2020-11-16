NC sets new records for COVID-19 hospitalizations, 7-day average of new cases

For the third day in a row, North Carolina set a new record Monday for the seven-day average of new confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to data reported by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

DHHS reported 1,972 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday. That brought the seven-day average to 2,764, topping Sunday’s 2,699 average and Saturday’s 2,553.

The past week has seen the top three days for new COVID-19 cases. as health officials warn about the coronavirus’ rapid spread with the holiday season approaching.

North Carolina also reached a record-high for COVID-19 hospitalizations on Sunday, the last day for which data was reported. There were 1,424 people hospitalized with the virus, with 96% of hospitals statewide reporting.

The state’s hospitals have reported at least 1,400 hospitalizations each day since Nov. 12 after not reaching that mark at any point previously during the pandemic.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in North Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Monday, North Carolina reported eight new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the toll to 4,814 North Carolinians.