Holidays in a pandemic: Tool shows risk of COVID-19 for activities in North Carolina

Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are spiking to record highs in North Carolina as the holidays approach, forcing people to reevaluate how they celebrate in the midst of a turbulent pandemic.

A tool by a team of public health experts offers some guidance.

“COVID Can I Do It?” is an online resource that allows users to gauge the risk of transmitting COVID-19 during any given activity in the state where they live. At Halloween it was hay rides, corn mazes and pumpkin patches. Now it’s “Friendsgiving” and religious services.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are urging people not to travel and to cancel plans with people outside their household over the holidays. County health officials in North Carolina have said the same.

In Charlotte, Mecklenburg County Deputy Public Health Director Raynard Washington called for a “scaled-down” Thanksgiving during a news conference Friday, the Charlotte Observer reported.

“We understand fully that this is a big sacrifice that we all have to make ourselves,” he said.

High-risk holiday activities

Travel

Interstate travel by plane on the “COVID Can I Do It?” tool is a level 5 “critical risk” in North Carolina. Crowded planes and airports combined with lengthy flight times, moderate ventilation and the risk of swapping droplets with your fellow passengers is high.

“The frequency and nature of the activity is endangering yourself and efforts to control the COVID-19 outbreak, regardless of extra precautions to prevent infection,” the website says.

Interstate travel by driving is one rung below flying at a level 4 “high risk.” While driving ensures travelers avoid crowds and sustained contact with other people, roadside stops and recirculated air in the car present risks of their own.

Hotels are also deemed “high risk” given the required interactions at check-in, shared spaces with other guests such as elevators and “extended face-to-face contact” during your stay, according to the tool.

Indoor gatherings

Cooking with friends inside, sometimes called Friendsgiving, is level 4 “high-risk.” The activity typically requires being in close contact with other people, chatting and laughing (meaning swapping respiratory droplets is likely) for an extended period of time.

Hanging out with friends indoors for a Secret Santa party or other holiday gathering is no better. Keeping 6 feet of distance can be difficult, and normal talking between friends will produce droplets that can spread the virus, according to the tool.

Indoor family gatherings are also a level 4 “high-risk” activity. The health experts estimate most people spend more than 15 minutes with their family members, meaning there is prolonged contact. Inside air is also less likely to be property ventilated, and crowding is possible.

“Hanging out with your family probably includes talking, laughing, and other behaviors that produce droplets,” the website states.

Eating out

Going to eat at a restaurant — whether indoors or outdoors — presents a level 5 “critical risk” on the “COVID Can I Do It?” tool in North Carolina.

The risk of crowding, exchanging respiratory droplets, sitting and eating for an extended period of time and poor ventilation at a restaurant is high. Ventilation and crowding might be better outside, but it still requires prolonged contact with a server and loud talking.

“Restaurants can be loud environments where we speak louder, which increase droplet production,” the tool states. “You will be unable to wear a mask when drinking or eating, which greatly increases your risk of exposure to droplets.”

Safe(r) alternatives to celebrate the holidays

Outdoor movie night

Watching a classic Christmas movie outside has the lowest possible transmission risks associated with it, according to “COVID Can I Do It?” It’s at level 1, meaning “low risk.” Sitting six 6 feet apart or going to a drive-in theater ensures people can keep their distance, and ventilation is better outdoors.

The tool does warn about the occasional talking during a film, however, saying “don’t heckle the movie — you’ll disrupt the movie and produce droplets.”

Hanging out with friends outside

Being outside with friends at a bonfire or something similar is considered a level 3 “elevated risk” — so still risky, but safer than an indoor gathering.

Crowding and ventilation are less of a problem outdoors, but there is still prolonged face-to-face contact and lots of talking involved.

Outdoor celebrations

An outdoor party is also a level 3 “elevated risk” for some of the same reasons. Crowding is possible but easier to control and ventilation is good. There is, however, also extensive chatter, and often alcohol involved.

“It’s a party! You and those around you might be shouting, singing, or laughing,” the website states. “That means that you are producing high amounts of droplets and particles.”

“COVID Can I Do It?” suggests keeping the event virtual to maximize safety.

Outdoor religious services

Practicing religion at an outdoor service is less risky than an indoor service, but the amount of droplets generated by singing, chanting and praying can be dangerous, according to the “COVID Can I Do It?” tool. It’s at a level 3 “elevated risk,” compared to a level 4 “high risk” for an indoor service.

Services can also get crowded during the holidays, and they tend to last for an extended period of time. While ventilation is better outside, the tool also suggests attending service virtually to ensure safety.