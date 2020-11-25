Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Nov. 25

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Hospitalizations set new record

At least 342,294 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 5,074 have died, according to health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday reported 3,100 new COVID-19 cases, up from 2,419 the day before. The daily case count on Sunday reached an all-time high of 4,514.

Thirty-five deaths were reported Tuesday.

At least 1,724 people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday — setting a new record for the state.

About 6.5% of tests were reported positive on Sunday, the latest day for which data are available. That’s above the 5% target set by health officials.

Private schools report more COVID-19 clusters

Private schools in North Carolina have reported 175 confirmed COVID-19 cases among students and staff, according to a report released Tuesday by the state health department.

Private schools also account for 14 of North Carolina’s 26 active K-12 clusters, The News & Observer reported.

The data comes as Gov. Roy Cooper on Monday opted to make wearing a face covering mandatory in private schools and other establishments. Previously, private schools were exempt from the face mask rule.

North Carolina releases a COVID-19 cluster report for schools twice a week. The state defines a cluster as five or more confirmed cases within a 14-day period that can be plausibly linked.

Stay-at-home order unlikely in Charlotte

Mecklenburg County commissioners’ Chairman George Dunlap has said he doesn’t anticipate another stay-at-home order despite rising COVID-19 case numbers in the region.

“Knowing what I know right now, I would not” sign a new order, Dunlap told The Charlotte Observer on Tuesday.

His statements come just two days after Mecklenburg County reported its highest number of cases in a single day since the start of the pandemic. The county reported 534 cases on Sunday — higher than the counts seen when cases climbed in July, the Observer reported.

Also this week, Mecklenburg County neared all-time daily hospitalization records set in the summer. About 200 patients needed “acute-level care” at the time, with levels now standing at 180.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is preparing to bring more students back to school for in-person instruction.

At least 30 students and at least 60 employees in the district have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past week, chief school performance officer Kathy Elling told the Observer.

“We are monitoring our statistics closely in conversation with the health department,” Elling said. “We would strongly urge everyone in the community to follow the protocols in place, which are wear a face covering, wash your hands and stay social distanced.”

Vaccines not enough to stop coronavirus, UNC expert says

The three new COVID-19 vaccine candidates showing promise in clinical trials won’t be enough to end the pandemic, an infectious disease specialist at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill said.

“A vaccine will not completely get us out of it. It really won’t,” Dr. David Wohl told The News & Observer. “There’ll still be people getting sick. There’ll still be people dying. We still need good treatments, and that’s why I think the treatment work has to continue as well.”

Wohl said the results of vaccine trials by Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca are hopeful. But there are still questions surrounding their safety and long-term effectiveness.

Even after they are approved for widespread distribution, he said, people who get the virus will still need treatments.

NC worker says he lost job after entering quarantine

A man in North Carolina says he was fired after telling his boss that hospital staff recommended he go into quarantine for COVID-19.

Now the former worker, Larry Bishop, has filed a lawsuit that accuses TRP Construction of violating federal laws meant to offer protection during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lew Glenn, an attorney for the Huntersville company, said in a court filing that the former construction worker’s claims “are barred by reason of his own fraudulent acts and misrepresentations.”

“The company is also challenging Bishop’s contention that during his time at TRP, he “met or exceeded” the company’s expectations,” The Charlotte Observer reported Tuesday.

During the pandemic, pandemic-related cases have made their way into the courts. Some employees have argued they were afraid of going to their jobs due to possible exposure to the virus, while others say they were out of work after reporting unsafe conditions.

Redlined NC areas at higher risk for COVID-19, data show

Residents in North Carolina neighborhoods that experienced redlining in the 20th century have higher coronavirus risks compared with people living in areas that didn’t have that type of racial discrimination, data show.

People in those parts of Durham that are now predominantly Black are more likely to have medical conditions that can make them seriously sick if they contract COVID-19, The News & Observer reported. While Black people make up 37% of Durham County residents, they constitute almost half of coronavirus-related deaths.

Redlining refers to the practice of refusing loans to people who live in less-desirable areas.

“Even though the practice of redlining ended 40, 50 years ago formally, over time what’s happened is there’s a ripple effect that happens over generations,” said Sterling Fulton, evaluation director for the Durham-based Center for Black Health & Equity. “In the United States, home-ownership is the largest asset that people are able to pull from to benefit from one generation to the next.”

To come up with the new findings, the National Community Reinvestment Coalition says it examined housing maps from the 1930s and data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.