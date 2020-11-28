Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Nov. 28

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 8,000 new cases reported over 2 days

At least 354,514 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 5,210 have died, according to health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, which did not report new data on Thanksgiving, said Friday the state saw more than 8,000 new cases over two days. Officials reported 4,174 coronavirus cases on Thursday and 3,834 on Friday.

Since Wednesday, there have been 72 reported deaths.

At least 1,780 people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday, down from 1,811 on Wednesday.

About 7.3% of tests were reported positive on Wednesday, the latest day for which data are available. That’s above the 5% target set by health officials.

More people are dying at home

More sick people in the Charlotte area are being treated at home and refusing to go to a hospital for additional care during the pandemic.

MEDIC, Mecklenburg County’s EMS agency, had 6,573 calls between March and August in which patients opted out of going to the hospital, The Charlotte Observer reported. That’s a 25% increase from the same time period last year.

The number of patients found dead in their homes after an ambulance was called rose to 545 during the six-month period — a 35% increase.

Deaths at home jumped 39% from February to March, the largest one-month increase since early 2017, the Observer reported.

The coronavirus pandemic is likely a factor, experts say, with some people afraid of contracting COVID-19 in hospitals. Others might mistakenly believe their doctors’ offices are closed.

Pandemic leads to changes in treating patients

The coronavirus pandemic is leading some doctors to rethink how to treat seriously ill patients, including those in local hospitals, North Carolina Health News reports.

Early in the pandemic, experts warned a potential shortage of ventilators for COVID-19 patients. But doctors have learned that delivering oxygen through a tube that sits below the patient’s nose can be effective, and patients could also get oxygen through face masks.

Another emerging practice is to have patients who are on oxygen treatment lie on their stomachs for up to 16 hours a day to improve airflow and prevent lung injuries.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has been on the rise, with patients being treated in smaller hospitals in rural areas, according to North Carolina Health News.