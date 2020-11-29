COVID-19 spreading faster in Triangle, but other parts of NC are seeing worse spikes

The spread of COVID-19 continues to accelerate in the Triangle but at a slower rate than in other parts of North Carolina, according to the most recent data the state released on Sunday.

In Wake County, 28,618 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest figures from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. That number was 11,308 in Durham County, and 3,389 in Orange.

In each of the three counties, the number of cases has grown by at least 21.7% since the start of November. In Wake, cases have increased by 31.1% during that span.

During the past week alone, the state reported nearly 3,000 more positive cases in Wake, Durham and Orange combined. That was about 700 more than the week before.

Outbreaks in the Triangle

The state’s most recent data pertaining to outbreaks in congregate living facilities, updated on Nov. 24, revealed 27 such ongoing outbreaks among nursing homes, residential care and correctional facilities across Wake, Durham and Orange counties. The state defines an outbreak as two or more positive cases at those facilities.

In Wake, 136 coronavirus cases have been reported among staff and residents at the Dan E. and Mary Louise Stewart Health Center. Among the 72 residents who tested positive for the virus, 10 have died.

In Durham County, the Carver Living Center, a nursing home, reported 128 cases — 86 among residents. Among those 86 cases, 10 people have died. The Durham Ridge Assisted Living Facility, meanwhile, has reported 160 cases among staff and residents. Five of the 117 residents who tested positive have died.

Deaths below state average

While cases continue to climb across the Triangle, deaths from COVID-19 have not increased at a similar rate. Between Nov. 14 and Nov. 21, Wake, Durham and Orange counties reported a combined 13 deaths from the virus. This past week, the three counties reported a combined seven deaths from the virus.

Since the start of October, deaths have increased by about 14%, in Wake, Durham and Orange combined. That’s below the state average during the same span.

Other parts of North Carolina have seen both cases and deaths soar in greater numbers. In Mitchell County, which borders Tennessee in Western North Carolina, cases have more than doubled since the start of the month — from 247 on Nov. 1 to 517 on Sunday. That’s the largest per capita increase in the state during that span. Since Nov. 1 the number of positive cases has grown by at least 40% in 19 other counties.

Since the start of October, coronavirus deaths have doubled in half of North Carolina’s 100 counties. Three other counties (Alleghany, Avery and Yancey) have recorded their first virus deaths during that span. Avery County went from no deaths in early October to eight as of Sunday. In Nash County 43 people had died of COVID-19 through Oct. 1. Since then, 65 people have died of the virus in there — an increase of more than 150%.

Greene County, which is nearby but more rural than Nash, has endured a worse spike, relative to its population. There, five people had died of the virus through Oct. 1. Since, 20 more residents have died of COVID-19.

As of Sunday, almost 362,000 people in the state have tested positive for the virus, according to the state, and 5,240 have died.