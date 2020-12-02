Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Dec. 2

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Daily hospitalizations exceed 2,000

At least 367,395 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 5,284 have died, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday reported 2,883 new COVID-19 cases, up from 2,734 reported the day before.

Twenty-three additional deaths were reported Tuesday.

At least 2,033 people in North Carolina were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, the fourth consecutive day of record highs and the first time the state has reported more than 2,000 coronavirus patients during the pandemic.

About 10.2% of tests were reported positive as of Sunday, the latest day for which data are available. That’s above the 5% target set by health officials.

Pfizer vaccine headed for North Carolina

The Pfizer brand of the coronavirus vaccine will be distributed in North Carolina and will be free to everyone, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, said vaccine distribution could start in January and the limited supply would likely go to individuals with at least two chronic conditions after high-risk health care workers and nursing home residents and staff, The News & Observer reported.

North Carolina previously submitted a draft vaccine distribution plan in October, which includes at least four phases.

Under Phase 1, health care workers at high risk of exposure, EMTs, firefighters, essential workers and long-term care staff and residents would be first to receive a vaccination.

“When it’s my turn to get this vaccine,” Cooper said, “I’ll be ready to roll up my sleeves.”

Leaders warn of widening education gap in NC

Education leaders in North Carolina expressed concern Tuesday about fewer students graduating and more being held back because of setbacks brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

“There’s going to be a huge gap in our students’ path through education,” Deputy State Superintendent David Stegall told the General Assembly’s Joint Legislative Education Oversight Committee. “There are going to be learning gaps that are going to take years to recover from, without a doubt. As a parent, as an educator, it’s obvious.”

Stegall reported about 82% of school districts have reintroduced some in-person learning since COVID-19 closed schools in March.

While 18% have stuck to online learning only, he said all districts are planning on bringing some students back for in-person classes in January, The News & Observer reported.

In the meantime, attendance rates are down, schools are reporting higher failing rates and enrollment in the state’s public schools has dropped off.

NC teacher dies after contracting COVID-19

A North Carolina teacher has died from complications of the coronavirus, officials say.

Cumberland County Schools says the employee was working remotely, and no other staffers were exposed.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the employee’s family, loved ones and school community,” Marvin Connelly Jr., superintendent of the Fayetteville-area district, said in a statement.

Across the state, at least three other school employees have died after getting infected with COVID-19, McClatchy News reported.

Sign about COVID-19 vaccines removed

An expert says a sign displayed in North Carolina could harm public trust about the coronavirus vaccine.

The sign was seen on a bridge over Interstate 40 in Durham and read “COVID-19 vaccine makers are exempt from liability.”

“It creates this whole concept of vaccine hesitancy and ‘Don’t trust the scientists,’” said Thomas Denney, chief operating officer of the Human Vaccine Institute at Duke University. “I think it’s horrible.”

Information on the sign is “technically correct,” The News & Observer reported.

“The development and manufacture of vaccines are deemed a public health necessity, and there’s been other mechanisms that would provide some sort of compensation for serious side effects,” Denney said.

The sign was taken down by an unknown person before city employees were set to take it down Monday morning.