Nearly half of NC counties are now in coronavirus ‘red’ zone. Here are the 48 listed
At least 48 of North Carolina’s 100 counties are now in the “red” zone on the state’s COVID-19 risk map — more double the number during the week of Thanksgiving.
Red indicates “critical community spread,” according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
State health officials released the new county alert system last month to help residents, businesses and public officials make better-informed decisions about how to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Under the three-tiered system, each county is color-coded according to the level of spread.
Red indicates more than 200 cases per 100,000 people in a two-week span, a positive test rate higher than 10% or high impact on county hospitals.
Here the 48 “red” counties:
Alamance County
Alexander County
Anson County
Avery County
Bertie County
Cabarrus County
Caldwell County
Caswell County
Catawba County
Cherokee County
Cleveland County
Columbus County
Davidson County
Edgecombe County
Forsyth County
Gaston County
Gates County
Guilford County
Halifax County
Harnett County
Haywood County
Hertford County
Hoke County
Iredell County
Jackson County
Johnston County
Lincoln County
Madison County
Mitchell County
Montgomery County
Onslow County
Pasquotank County
Perquimans County
Richmond County
Robeson County
Rockingham County
Rowan County
Rutherford County
Samspon County
Scotland County
Surry County
Swain County
Union County
Vance County
Warren County
Wilson County
Yakdin County
Yancy County
