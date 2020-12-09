NC sees its highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases since the beginning of pandemic

North Carolina reported another record high for daily COVID-19 case increases statewide on Wednesday, with 6,495 new cases.

It’s the third time in a week that the state has gone above 6,000 new cases in a single day. Saturday and Sunday saw 6,018 and 6,438 new cases respectively, according to data from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Seven of the top eight days for statewide daily case increases have occurred in the past eight days.

Hospitalizations statewide reached a new record high as well Wednesday, with 2,440. It’s the seventh straight day that hospitalizations have increased to a new high.

Out of the nearly 53,000 tests administered on Tuesday, 11.7% came back positive, the highest rate since April. That brings the seven-day average for daily tests returned positive to 10.5%, more than double the 5% rate that state health officials desire.

The state hasn’t met that benchmark since Sept. 24.

With 56 people dying due to the virus in the past day, 5,661 North Carolinians have now died because of COVID-19 since the pandemic started.

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS is preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation.

How the new curfew works

Gov. Roy Cooper announced a new curfew at a Tuesday news conference in an effort to address the rising number of cases and hospitalizations statewide.

Barring exceptions, Cooper’s executive order will require people to stay at home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., starting Friday. Many businesses will be required to close at 10 p.m.

The order lasts until Jan. 8.

The exceptions to the curfew are traveling for work, for essential goods and services — such as food, fuel or medical care — or for caring for a family member.

Retail stores, entertainment venues and personal care businesses must close by 10 p.m.

Restaurants can still operate past that time with delivery, drive-thru or takeout. Dine-in service must end by 10 p.m.

Alcohol consumption sales must end by 9 p.m.