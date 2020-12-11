Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Dec. 11

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Hospitalizations hit new record

At least 416,083 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 5,714 have died, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday reported 5,556 new COVID-19 cases, down from 6,495 the day before. Wednesday’s count was the highest ever reported in the state, surpassing the previous single-day record of 6,438 cases set last weekend.

Fifty-three additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Thursday.

At least 2,444 people in North Carolina were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday, marking the eighth consecutive day of record patient counts.

About 10.5% of tests were reported positive as of Tuesday, the latest day for which data are available. That’s above the 5% target set by health officials.

Curfew begins Friday

Gov. Roy Cooper’s modified stay-at-home order, which includes a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., begins Friday.

Cooper made the announcement Tuesday, when the state updated its data to show more than 48 of North Carolina’s 100 counties are identified as “red,” meaning there is critical community spread of COVID-19.

Drastic orders could be next if curfew doesn’t slow spread

Public health experts say stricter orders such as closing restaurant dining rooms could be on the horizon if ooper’s new curfew fails to slow the spread of COVID-19 in North Carolina.

But the chairman of the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners said there aren’t any plans in place yet, the Charlotte Observer reported.

Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, have urged residents to wear masks, wash their hands, keep 6 feet of distance and follow safety precautions to keep the virus in check. But some say that isn’t enough as case numbers continue to surge and hospital beds fill up.

“The governor and Mandy Cohen can talk until (they’re) blue in the face — but if people don’t abide by what they say and the measures they prescribe are not enforced, then they won’t have the intended effect,” said Jim Thomas, a social epidemiologist at UNC Chapel Hill who studies pandemic ethics.

“Those restrictions ... are really driven by the depleted number of ICU beds to care for people. Heaven help us if we were to have some other disaster on top of this. We have no margin left.”

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has said it will issue citations for breaking the curfew only as a last resort, according to the Observer.

Vaccine could be months away, Cohen says

The coronavirus vaccine likely won’t be available for widespread distribution in North Carolina until the spring, health officials said Thursday.

While North Carolina is slated to receive more than 85,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine next week for front-line workers in about half the state’s hospitals, officials haven’t been told how much of the vaccine to expect in the weeks that follow.

“We’re talking about limited supplies at first, and so we don’t really know yet what the time sequence is going to be in terms of us having vaccine that is more widely available to the general public,” Cohen said at a press conference Thursday. “It is not going to be in the early part of 2021.”

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday recommended authorizing the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use. But individuals won’t be able to get the vaccine until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention comes up with guidelines for distribution, The News & Observer reported.

Fewer than half of NC residents say they will get COVID-19 vaccine

As North Carolina plans to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine, 40% of residents say they would get one.

The other 60% of North Carolinians wouldn’t get an FDA-approved vaccine or weren’t sure, according to survey results released Thursday from the Elon University Poll.

Some of the 1,390 survey respondents said they wouldn’t get vaccinated due to concerns about getting the disease or that the vaccine was developed too fast, results show. Dave Wessner, a biology professor at Davidson College, said it’s not possible to contract the coronavirus from the vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna.

The results come as health officials have been concerned that mistrust about vaccines could impact the fight against the coronavirus.

“Our best bet for managing this pandemic is to have a much higher percentage of people receiving the vaccine when they can,” said Melinda Forthofer, UNC Charlotte public health sciences professor.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said Wednesday that “some degree of normality” could be possible for the United States by late 2021 if 75% to 80% of people get vaccinated against COVID-19.