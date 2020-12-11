To slow COVID’s spread, NC Chief Justice halts most court activity for 30 days

Gavel Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image.

N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley stopped all but essential business in all state courts Friday, citing the recent spike in coronavirus cases.

Beasley said all in-person, non-essential court activity will stop for 30 days, according to a memorandum to courts statewide.

It’s the tightest restrictions on the courts since March 13, when Beasley ordered that most court proceedings be rescheduled.

Judicial employees statewide have reported 291 confirmed COVID-19 cases, Beasley said, including 40 in the last week. Of the state’s 100 counties, 53 have reported partial or complete shutdowns during the pandemic.

“Scaling back operations for the next 30 days will give local court officials an opportunity to do much needed planning to ensure that our courts are in the best possible position to protect the health and safety of employees and the public in 2021,” Beasley wrote.

In Wake County, there have been four notices in the past two weeks related to five people who tested positive for COVID-19 that either worked in or visited the courthouse. The people who tested positive visited the courthouse between Nov. 23 and Dec. 9.

“I am gravely concerned with the recent surge in positive cases, but with this new directive, I am confident that potential exposures will be significantly reduced if we work together to adhere to health and safety guidelines,” Beasley said.

Friday, the state reported 7,540 new coronavirus cases, breaking the previous record by more than 1,000 cases.

Friday also begins North Carolina’s modified stay-at-home order, which among others things, institutes a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for most businesses, restaurants and other venues.

Court operations were expanded over time, including allowing jury trials starting Nov. 1.

Some counties have resumed trials, including Wake, while others are planning to resume them after the first of the year.

Changes take effect Monday.