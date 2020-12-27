White House COVID report calls Triangle counties ‘sustained hotspots.’ See local data.

There were more than 3,500 new COVID-19 cases reported across the Triangle last week, according to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Wake County reported 2,513 cases between Dec. 21 and 27, down from 3,576 between Dec. 14 and Dec. 20. The 833 cases Wake County reported Dec. 24 were the second-highest number of the pandemic, behind only Dec. 18’s 990 cases.

Durham and Orange counties remained steady, reporting 783 and 231 cases, respectively. That represented a slight increase from 776 for Durham and a slight decrease from 255 for Orange.

All three counties are listed as sustained hotspots in the White House COVID-19 Task Force’s Dec. 26 Community Profile Report update. The designation is shared by 87 of North Carolina’s 100 counties and is for counties with a “high sustained case burden” and those that “may be higher risk for experiencing healthcare resource limitations.”

On Dec. 22, DHHS updated its county alert, with each of the three counties staying at the same levels as they were in prior updates. Durham and Wake county remained in the “orange” category, indicating substantial community spread. Orange County was listed as a “yellow” county, meaning it has significant community spread.

Wake County’s average positivity rate over the last two weeks is 7.6%, Durham County’s rate is 6.5% and Orange’s is 3.9%, according to DHHS.

Testing sites

Wake County has announced that its free testing will be available at three county parks from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31 and again from Jan. 4 to Jan. 10. The locations will be Roberts Park, 1300 Martin St.; Marsh Creek Park, 3050 N. New Hope Road; and Method Community Park, 514 Method Road.

Tests will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 30 and 31, as well as Jan. 5 through 9. On Dec. 29, Jan. 4 and Jan. 10, testing will start at 11 a.m.

Per the White House report, over the last week, results from 99% of COVID-19 tests have come back within three days in all three Triangle counties.

COVID-19 vaccines

As of Dec. 22, Wake and Durham counties had the most residents in the state who had received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

In Wake, 3,732 people had received their first dose of the vaccine, while 2,426 Durham residents had rolled up their sleeve. Orange County had the fifth-most residents who had received the first dose of the vaccine, with 1,386.

According to DHHS, there can be as much as a 72-hour lag in vaccine reporting data, and the vaccination data will be updated Tuesday.

At this point, the COVID-19 vaccine is available to health care workers who are working directly with or around COVID-19 patients, as well as residents and staff in long-term care facilities.

North Carolina’s vaccination effort began in hospitals two weeks ago. During the last week, local health departments have started receiving doses, as well.

Durham County reported that it received 3,200 doses of the Moderna vaccine Dec. 20, while Wake County said it received 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in a “deceptively small box” on Tuesday.

In a prepared statement, Dr. Jason Wittes, Wake County’s pharmacy director, said, “This is a historic week for our community. It represents the beginning of what will eventually stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Cases in schools

Thursday, Wake County schools reported a decline in COVID-19 cases in schools for the first time since late October, when some students reported to the classroom.

The News & Observer reported that of 63 new COVID-19 cases in Wake schools, there were 36 among students and 27 among staff. Parents were told that if children tested positive over winter break, they didn’t have to report it to schools. The break began on Dec. 21.

There have been 495 COVID-19 cases linked to Wake schools since Oct. 26, when some students began attending classes in person. The county’s Dec. 17 update reported 128 cases.

With case counts escalating both in schools and in the surrounding community, the Wake school board decided that when winter break ends on Jan. 4, students will return to classes virtually through Jan. 15. The News & Observer reported that following a four-day weekend, on Jan. 20, most of the district’s students are set to return to in-person classes.

Starting in January, the N&O reported, Wake plans to update its list of COVID-19 cases in schools daily instead of once a week.

Durham Public Schools has announced that if test positivity rates stay below 4% for two consecutive weeks, K-5 students could begin returning to the classroom as soon as Jan. 21, starting with in-person instruction two days a week.

Orange County Schools required staff to return to the classroom on Dec. 7, even though most classes are expected to remain virtual until Jan. 25. Since then, the district has reported nine COVID-19 cases, including two last week.

Cases in nursing homes

Wake County has reported its first congregate living facility with three separate COVID-19 outbreaks, Cary Health and Rehab. Outbreaks are defined as two or more COVID-19 cases that are plausibly linked within a month of each other.

Cary Health and Rehab’s previous outbreaks happened in November and July, according to a county release. It was not immediately clear how many people have tested positive during the newest outbreak. A pair of staff members tested positive during the November outbreak at the facility, according to DHHS reports.

Morningside of Raleigh reported its second outbreak, according to the county, meaning it must keep visitors out for four weeks. The county has also urged facilities with outbreaks to encourage employees to not work elsewhere, make sure staff are wearing personal protective equipment at all times and ramp up cleaning efforts.

Between Dec. 11 and Dec. 22, there were 135 new COVID-19 cases in Wake County nursing homes and long-term care facilities, according to data reported by DHHS. Of these cases, there were 23 at six facilities reporting new outbreaks.

The rest of the Wake cases were at facilities where existing outbreaks led to more infections. At Oliver House Assisted Living Facility, for instance, there were 49 new infections reported on Dec. 22, bringing its total to 61 people who have tested positive.

At Brighton Gardens of Raleigh, an existing outbreak resulted in seven more infections and two deaths, with that outbreak totaling 44 infections and three deaths. And while there were no new reported cases at the Dan E. and Mary Louise Stewart Health Center, five more of the 146 people infected died, bringing the total number of deaths at that facility to 20 people.

Wake County also announced outbreaks at Community Health Innovations in Holly Springs and at Holly Hill Hospital’s main campus. Neither was included in the DHHS report yet.

Durham nursing homes and long-term care facilities reported 24 new COVID-19 cases between Dec. 11 and Dec. 22, with 22 occurring at seven facilities that had existing outbreaks. Durham Nursing & Rehabilitation Center reported the most new cases, with 10, bringing the total number at that facility to 27.

In Orange County, there was one new outbreak, with Crescent Green of Carrboro reporting eight new cases.