Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Dec. 30

Gov. Roy Cooper removes his mask before speaking during a briefing on North Carolina’s coronavirus pandemic response Tuesday, Dec.22, 2020 at the NC Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh. tlong@newsobserver.com

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 524,000

At least 524,279 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 6,574 have died, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday reported 3,563 new COVID-19 cases, down from 3,888 reported the day before.

Thirteen deaths were reported Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, 13.5% of coronavirus tests in the state were positive. That’s above the 5% health official say is ideal for slowing the spread of the virus.

Hospitalizations double over the last month

The number of patients hospitalized with the coronavirus in North Carolina reached a record for the third straight day on Tuesday, with 3,337 people hospitalized. That’s up by 145 from the day before.

The number has roughly doubled since a few days after Thanksgiving as health officials have warned against traveling and gathering during the holiday season amid fears of hospitals filling up.

At least two hospitals in the Triangle area — in Clayton and Smithfield — have been full or nearly full since the week after Thanksgiving, Tom Williams, president and CEO of Johnston UNC Health Care, told The News & Observer on Monday.

“If you’d asked anybody back in March, I don’t think anybody would have predicted we’d be where we are today, still battling this pandemic,” Williams said.

In Mecklenburg County, hospitalizations have almost doubled in December. The county saw an average of 407 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Sunday over the span of a week. That’s a 90% increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations since the last week of November.

Coronavirus stimulus in NC

President Donald Trump signed a stimulus bill Monday that includes $600 relief payments for most Americans as well as additional unemployment benefits.

About 40,000 people in North Carolina already receiving unemployment payments will receive an extra $300 a week — meaning an extra $116 million will be distributed statewide per week, The News & Observer reported, citing the North Carolina Justice Center.

Stimulus payments will be automatically dispersed to North Carolinians whose bank information the Internal Revenue Service already has. If the IRS does not have that information, the funds will be sent in the form of a check or debit card in the mail.

The $600 payments are half the size of those sent out under the $2 trillion CARES Act signed into law in March.

Trump has pushed for the checks to be increased to $2,000. The U.S. House of Representatives voted in favor of the increase, but on Tuesday Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, blocked consideration for the bill and hasn’t said whether he will bring it for a vote.

Most of North Carolina’s GOP lawmakers voted against increasing the direct payments to $2,000. All of the state’s Democratic lawmakers voted in favor of it.

The federal relief package will also mean more help for renters.

The bill includes $25 billion in emergency rent assistance, $700 million of which is expected to go to North Carolina. It also extends the federal eviction moratorium until Jan. 31

“This is exactly what we need,” Samuel Gunter, executive director of the North Carolina Housing Coalition, told The News & Observer. “When it comes to the crisis that we’re seeing on the housing front, and making sure folks have stable housing, I think this is unqualified good news.”

No fans at Panthers’ season finale

No spectators except families and friends of Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints players and will be able to attend the final game of the season on Sunday, and limited private suites will be available.

The Panthers reduced capacity at Bank of America Stadium to 1,500 for the game.

“This decision was made as a result of ongoing conversation with local government and public health officials and a review of the latest COVID-19 data and guidance,” Mark Hart, Tepper Sports & Entertainment vice president and chief operating officer, said in a statement, according to The Charlotte Observer. “As we have done throughout this season, we look forward to providing a safe and enjoyable game day experience for all those in attendance.”

The team had been working on a plan to have fans at games since March. It had been hosting more than the 7% capacity allowed by state law after receiving special permission from Gov. Roy Cooper. The season-high attendance at the stadium was 5,815 at the Panthers’ Nov. 15 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.