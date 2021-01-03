Wake has given the most vaccine shots in NC. Why your wait may still be longer here.

As the calendar flipped to 2021, COVID-19 cases climbed in the Triangle while health departments, hospitals and pharmacies continued to distribute vaccines against the deadly virus.

Between Dec. 14 and Dec. 28, Wake County distributed 7,767 “first doses” of COVID-19 vaccine, more than any other North Carolina county, according to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Both vaccines approved by the federal government require a second shot to reach their maximum effectiveness.

Durham County had provided the third-most vaccine doses in the state, with 5,450, narrowly trailing Mecklenburg County and just in front of Forsyth County. As of Dec. 28, Orange County had given the fifth-most first doses, with 3,043.

DHHS updates vaccine data on Tuesdays, and statistics provided by health departments and medical providers who are giving vaccinations can lag by as much as 72 hours. The state dashboard also does not include information about how many people CVS and Walgreens have vaccinated at the state’s nursing homes and care facilities through a partnership with the federal government.

“CVS and Walgreens report their long-term care vaccinations to (the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) within 72 hours of administration. NCDHHS is working with both companies to access and report this data. We expect there will be a CDC dashboard for it, but don’t know the timeline for that,” Amy Ellis, a DHHS spokeswoman, wrote in an email.

Vaccine availability and phases

Right now, much of North Carolina is still in Phase 1A of the vaccination effort, which prioritizes frontline health care employees and staff who are working directly with or around COVID-19 patients, in addition to those residents and staff at long term care facilities.

This week, some providers are expected to make vaccine available to people who are at least 75 years old, with most of the state reaching that phase the week of Jan. 11, Dr. Mandy Cohen, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services secretary, said during a recent press conference.

The Wake County Division of Public Health warned that it could take longer for vaccine to start reaching the public there than in some other counties.

“It will take Wake County longer to get through phases than most other counties simply because we are the most populated county in the state and have a comparatively larger number of health care workers than some other counties,” according to a frequently asked questions document on the county website.

Individual people cannot yet sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in any of the Triangle’s counties.

As vaccinations start in Phase 1B, members of the public will be able to sign up through North Carolina’s COVID-19 Vaccine Management System, according to the Orange County Health Department.. Members of the public will be asked to register for a vaccine time through the state system’s public portal, which is not yet available.

People who register through the vaccine management system will be able to see if they are eligible for a vaccine in the current phase, according to a DHHS frequently asked questions document. Future versions will also include an appointment scheduling tool that helps would-be recipients find a provider with vaccine nearby and schedule an appointment.

Right now, the vaccine management system is available only in English. According to the FAQ, DHHS is “prioritizing” Spanish translation of the system’s pages for recipients.

Last week, North Carolina officials announced an update to the state’s vaccination plan. Anyone who is at least 75 years old will be in the first group of the state’s updated Phase 1B, The News & Observer reported. Next eligible for vaccine will be people who are at least 50 years old and working as either health care providers or frontline essential workers.

In Durham, the county health department indicated the vaccine rollout could involve coordinating with employers to notify people when they become eligible and schedule appointments in later phases. The health department also plans to continue using social media, email alerts, coordination with partner agencies and other efforts to make information about the vaccine available.

Officials have indicated that vaccine will likely not be available to every person who wants it until the late spring or early summer.

“It may possibly be summer before supplies will be widely available to everyone,” according to the Wake County frequently asked questions document.

Climbing COVID-19 counts

During the week of Dec. 28, the number of new cases increased in all three Triangle counties compared to the week before, according to data reported by DHHS.

Wake County recorded the largest increase, with 4,607 new lab-confirmed cases last week compared to 2,513 during the week of Dec. 21. That’s an 83.3% increase.

Orange County recorded a 45.5% increase, going from 231 new cases to 336 new cases.

Both Wake and Orange counties outpaced the state’s 27.7% increase in new cases over the past week.

The lowest increase, 21.7%, came in Durham. During the week of Dec. 21, the county recorded 783 new cases, with 953 new cases the week of Dec. 8.