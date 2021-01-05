NC governor activates National Guard to help with COVID vaccine distribution

Gov. Roy Cooper has mobilized the state’s National Guard to help with North Carolina’s vaccine effort that is showing delays and logistical challenges just a few weeks into the distribution.

“Ensuring COVID-19 vaccines are administered quickly is our top priority right now. We will use all resources and personnel needed,” Cooper wrote in a tweet Tuesday.

As of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, 109,799 North Carolinians have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to data released by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Both vaccines that have received Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization require two shots to be fully effective, and 461 people statewide have been given both shots.

DHHS cautions that the data is preliminary and reporting can lag by as much as 72 hours. The state only reports updated vaccination data on Tuesdays.

An additional 13,338 people who live or work at long-term care facilities had received first doses from CVS or Walgreens through a partnership with the federal government. The pharmacies have received 165,990 doses of North Carolina’s total allocation.

Data released Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that North Carolinians are receiving their first dose of vaccine at a slower rate than much of the rest of the country. The state’s rate of 966 vaccinations per 100,000 people as of 9 a.m. Monday was the sixth-lowest in the country.