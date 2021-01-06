Coronavirus
See latest COVID map: All North Carolina counties but four are red or orange zones
As North Carolina continues its fight against the coronavirus, 84 of the state’s 100 counties are at the most critical level for COVID-19 spread.
The 84 counties are in the “red” zone on the state’s latest coronavirus alert map, which was updated Wednesday. That’s a rise from two weeks ago, when 65 counties were in that category, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Counties are marked red when they have at least 200 coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents within a two-week span. The counties also must have more than 10% of COVID tests come back positive or hospitals experiencing a “high” impact,” according to state officials.
Several of the state’s most populous counties — including Guilford, Forsyth and Mecklenburg — landed in the red tier in the latest update.
Statewide, 12 counties are now marked orange, indicating “substantial community spread.” Counties with this designation include Durham and Wake — both in the Triangle — and other areas in the western and eastern parts of the state, data show.
Statewide, only four counties are in the “yellow” zone, where coronavirus spread is “significant.” They include Chatham, Greene, Orange and Warren counties.
The updated map was published as record coronavirus-related hospitalization counts and positive test rates were reported on Wednesday, The News & Observer reported.
Here’s a list of all 84 counties in the red zone:
- Alamance County
- Alexander County
- Alleghany County
- Ashe County
- Anson County
- Avery County
- Beaufort County
- Bertie County
- Bladen County
- Brunswick County
- Buncombe County
- Cabarrus County
- Caldwell County
- Camden County
- Caswell County
- Catawba County
- Cherokee County
- Chowan County
- Clay County
- Cleveland County
- Columbus County
- Craven County
- Cumberland County
- Currituck County
- Dare County
- Davidson County
- Davie County
- Duplin County
- Forsyth County
- Franklin County
- Gaston County
- Gates County
- Granville County
- Guilford County
- Halifax County
- Harnett County
- Haywood County
- Henderson County
- Hertford County
- Hoke County
- Hyde County
- Iredell County
- Jackson County
- Johnston County
- Lee County
- Lincoln County
- Macon County
- Madison County
- Martin County
- McDowell County
- Mecklenburg County
- Mitchell County
- Montgomery County
- Moore County
- Nash County
- New Hanover County
- Northampton County
- Onslow County
- Pasquotank County
- Pender County
- Perquimans County
- Person County
- Pitt County
- Polk County
- Randolph County
- Richmond County
- Robeson County
- Rockingham County
- Rowan County
- Rutherford County
- Sampson County
- Scotland County
- Stanly County
- Stokes County
- Surry County
- Swain County
- Transylvania County
- Union County
- Vance County
- Washington County
- Wilkes County
- Wilson County
- Yadkin County
- Yancey County
