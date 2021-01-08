Triangle counties are starting to vaccinate older adults. Here’s how to get a shot.

After much anticipation, several North Carolina counties have entered Phase 1b of the state’s coronavirus vaccination plan starting with people who are at least 75 years old.

North Carolina recently updated its vaccination plan to align with federal guidelines.

The state, like the rest of the country, has started with Phase 1a — frontline healthcare workers who work in and around patients with COVID-19 and residents and staff of nursing homes.

Next is Group 1 of Phase 1b — everyone who is at least 75 years old, no matter what underlying conditions they have. They do not need to have a chronic health condition, NC DHHS said.

Vaccine will open to each group one by one.

Group 2 includes any healthcare providers who work directly with patients or frontline essential workers who are at least 50 years old.

After that, Group 3 includes all healthcare providers who work with patients and frontline essential workers.

Health officials warn supplies are limited, and vaccine sites across the state have seen demand far outpace supply.

With both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, two shots are needed. For the Pfizer vaccine, shots are 21 days apart. The Moderna vaccine is given 28 days apart.

How to make a vaccine appointment

Here is what you need to do in Triangle counties to get a vaccine.

Wake

Wake County has not announced details for Phase 1b vaccine distribution.

Durham

What to know: The Durham Health Department has not yet announced details on vaccine distribution. But the Duke University Health System is among the first in the Triangle to begin offering vaccine to people age 75 and older. Vaccine is offered by appointment only. Duke Health is offering the Pfizer vaccine. Duke Health is also contacting patients and working with community groups to invite people 75 and older to make appointments.

How to make an appointment: Duke patients or members of the public who qualify can schedule an appointment or get on a waiting list by calling 919-385-0429 or going to www.dukehealth.org and clicking on “COVID-19 vaccine updates.”

Orange

What to know: The Orange County Health Department is starting vaccine distribution for people who are 75 and older. But Orange County Health Director Quintana Stewart said the county may not be able to schedule appointments for everyone who is eligible right away, according to a statement in a news release.

Only 100 to 300 vaccine doses may be given out per day, depending on availability, an county spokesperson said. For details, go to http://orangecountync.gov/GetYourShot.

How to make an appointment: Here are the steps, according to a news release:

▪ Complete the Vaccine Interest Form at https://redcap.link/OCHDvax or call 919-913-8088 if you don’t have access to the internet or need assistance. Foreign language interpreters will be available.

▪ People must then register to receive it. People who fill out the Vaccine Interest Form will be emailed a link to register with the COVID-19 Vaccine Management System (CVMS). For assistance filling out the form, call 919-913-8088.

▪ Schedule an appointment. Those who are notified of eligibility will receive another email to schedule an appointment with the Orange County Health Department.

Johnston

What to know: The Johnston County Health Department will give vaccine at drive-thru clinics and will release the clinic dates as they are scheduled. Anyone who is eligible for the vaccine under Phase 1a but didn’t receive it may also go to the drive-thru lane.

The health department notes that the clinics will be available depending upon the weekly allocation received from the state. The county has about 10,000 residents who are 75 years or older.

How to get the shot: People will get the vaccine on a first-come, first-served basis. People need to bring ID to show proof of age eligibility. People can sign up for alerts on vaccine and testing by texting COVIDJOCO to 888777. Clinic information will be posted on johnstonnc.com/health or www.johnstonnc.com/covid19 and social media.

Franklin

What to know: The Franklin County Health Department is now registering people in Phase 1a and 1b (people over 75 years old) for the vaccine. The county has both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, but people won’t be able to pick which one they receive.

How to make an appointment:

▪ Email the health department at CovidVAX@franklincountync.us with your legal first and last name (no nicknames), date of birth, and a working email address. One email address per person. People will receive an email from the Vaccine Management System to complete the registration online. At the completion of registration, the person will be notified of eligibility.

▪ People who do not have an email address should call 919-729-0654 or 919-496-2533 to register. The phone will be staffed Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

▪ Those who are confirmed eligible will be able to go to a vaccine clinic. There are no walk-up appointments available. Go to franklincountync.us/alerts/corona-virus-covid-19-joint-informationcenter for follow social media for details on clinics. Some may be notified directly of clinic dates and times.

Chatham

What to know: The county is now working through vaccinating Phase 1a but is starting to schedule appointments for people 75 and older who want the vaccine. The vaccine will only be available by appointment. “This process will take several weeks to reach all interested due to limited resources, and we appreciate your patience,” said Mike Zelek, Chatham County Public Health Director, in a news release.

Eventually, there will be vaccination clinics in central parts of the county for people with appointments.

How to make an appointment: Complete a form at chathamnc.org/vaccinetool. A hotline will be announced in the near future. For details, go to chathamnc.org/coronavirusvaccine.

Lee

What to know: Lee County has started limited registration only for people over 75. The department will announce when registration opens for other groups of people.

How to make an appointment: The Health Department has two dedicated phone lines for vaccine registration – 919-721-4769 and 984-368-2112. The lines are staffed Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 noon and 1 to 5 p.m.

People will be asked to provide information to register and will receive confirmation about eligibility and information about upcoming drive-thru vaccination clinics.

Some essential businesses have created rosters of employees to be vaccinated in the next group. If an employee is on a list, they do not need to make their own appointment. Businesses who need to make lists with the health department can call 919-718-4640, ext. 5316 or ext. 5328 to determine eligibility.