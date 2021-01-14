NC changes COVID vaccine eligibility, will offer it to everyone age 65 and older

North Carolina will make COVID-19 vaccines available to anyone age 65 and older, Gov. Roy Cooper told county commissioners Thursday.

The new eligibility criteria matches a change in guidelines announced by the federal government on Tuesday. Alex Azar, U.S. secretary of Health and Human Services, said vaccinating everyone 65 and older would be simpler and make the process go faster.

Under North Carolina’s phased system for distributing the vaccine, people age 75 and older were eligible to get inoculated starting last week. Hospitals and counties have been scheduling their first clinics for people in that age group, and so far demand has far outstripped available supply in most areas.

Cooper announced the change to members of the N.C. Association of County Commissioners

The change in guidance from the federal government caught state officials off guard on Tuesday. Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state Secretary of Health and Human Services, says the state developed its plan based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and said her office would quickly review the changes.

Cooper expressed frustration with the timing of the new directive.

“One of the continuing problems we have had with the federal government is that they have continued to shift their advice on what the priorities of the vaccine should be,” Cooper said at a press conference two hours after Azar announced the changes in Washington.

The wider criteria are part of a broader federal strategy to increase the pace of vaccinations, which have lagged nationwide.

Azar said the federal government would ship all the vaccine it currently has on hand, rather than holding some back for second doses that both vaccines require. He said production has become reliable enough that the second doses can be shipped straight from manufacturers to the states.

Azar also said his department would like to see states broaden the distribution channels for vaccinations to include pharmacies and mass inoculation events. Azar also announced that in two weeks the federal government will begin allocating vaccine to the states based on the number of residents 65 and older and on what percentage of a state’s previous vaccine shipments have been given out.