Help us track North Carolina’s rollout of COVID vaccine in your county

Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement that the COVID-19 vaccine rollout would soon extend to those in North Carolina aged 65 and older means more than a million people in the state will be eligible to receive their first shot in the coming days.

But getting to all those people will take some time.

The News & Observer, The Charlotte Observer and The Herald-Sun need your help to keep track of the vaccine rollout across North Carolina and how it’s affecting you and your loved ones.

Have you been able to make an appointment easily? Or have you run into issues with swamped phone lines or glitchy web portals?

Use the form below to provide our reporters with some basic information about your efforts to get a vaccine in North Carolina.

Your responses will help us shine a light on the critical problems — and successes — with the coronavirus vaccine distribution across the state’s 100 counties.

To see the form online, go to bit.ly/ncvaccine.

