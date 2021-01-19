Coronavirus Powerful photos from the memorial to COVID-19 victims By Scott Sharpe January 19, 2021 07:26 PM ORDER REPRINT → President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden are joined by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff during a COVID-19 memorial event at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Washington. Evan Vucci AP Cary President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris attended a powerful memorial service for COVID-19 victims in Washington, D.C. Tuesday evening, January 19, 2021 on the eve of the inauguration. Jill Biden and President-elect Joe Biden at Lincoln Monument Reflecting Pool during a COVID-19 memorial event in Washington on Tuesday evening, Jan. 19, 2021. TODD HEISLER NYT **EDS. RETRANSMISSION TO RECAST THROUGHOUT** President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill, along with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff, listen as Cardinal Wilton Gregory, Archbishop of Washington, delivers the invocation during a COVID-19 memorial at the Lincoln Monument Reflecting Pool in Washington on Tuesday evening, Jan. 19, 2021. Pope Francis elevated Gregory to the rank of cardinal on Nov. 28, 2020. He is the first African American cardinal. DOUG MILLS NYT President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden participate in a COVID-19 memorial event at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Washington. Evan Vucci AP President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden are joined by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff during a COVID-19 memorial event at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Washington. Evan Vucci AP From left to right: Douglas Emhoff, U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Dr. Jill Biden and U.S. President-elect Joe Biden look down the National Mall as lamps are lit to honor the nearly 400,000 American victims of the coronavirus pandemic at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool January 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. As the nation’s capital has become a fortress city of roadblocks, barricades and 20,000 National Guard troops due to heightened security around Biden’s inauguration, 200,000 small flags were installed on the National Mall to honor the nearly 400,000 Americans killed by COVID-19. Chip Somodevilla TNS President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden leave a COVID-19 memorial event at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Washington. Evan Vucci AP Lights surround the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, placed as a memorial to COVID-19 victims Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Washington, after President-elect Joe Biden spoke, with the U.S. Capitol in the background. Alex Brandon AP Comments
Comments