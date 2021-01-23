Coronavirus

North Carolina reports 122 COVID-19 deaths, more than 7,000 new cases

North Carolina reported 122 new COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday and over 7,000 new cases, as the state continues to struggle in curbing the spread of the virus.

The state also reported its first case of a new, more contagious strain of the coronavirus that has been spreading across the country, The News & Observer reported.

Saturday’s death total marks the third day in a row, and the eighth time in the pandemic, that the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has reported over 100 deaths from the virus in a single day.

In 2021 so far, the state has reported 1,766 total deaths from the coronavirus — out of a total 8,586 COVID-related deaths since the virus was first introduced to the state last year.

DHHS reported 7,181 total new cases Saturday — the state’s third day in a row of over 7,000 cases.

The state also reported 3,416 hospitalizations due to the virus, down from a high of 3,990 hospitalizations earlier this month.

As of Saturday, 10.9% of COVID-19 tests were returning positive. That’s slightly more than double the 5% or lower target that state officials have said is needed to control the spread of the virus.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Follow more of our reporting on Coronavirus in North Carolina
See all stories
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Report News Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Use