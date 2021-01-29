CDC rankings: NC COVID-19 vaccine effort leaps from almost bottom to near the top

Over the last week, North Carolina has climbed up the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s rankings of states with the highest rate of COVID-19 vaccine delivery.

According to the CDC, 322,294 people in North Carolina have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine since last Friday. That brings the total to 728,551 residents who have gotten at least one dose.

The sheer number of vaccinations shot North Carolina up the rankings from 40th in first doses administered per 100,000 residents last Friday to 12th today. Where 3,874 of every 100,000 residents had received at least one dose last week, 6,946 have today.

“North Carolina vaccine providers have done a phenomenal job serving the people of our state,” N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen said in a press release touting the rankings.

“This is incredibly hard work, and they’ve shown that they are both up to the task and committed to partnering in new ways so that we vaccinate North Carolinians as fast as possible.”

With a backlog of first doses mounting and the federal government threatening to shift allocation toward states that got shots into arms more quickly, North Carolina shifted its strategy two weeks ago. Where the first month of the vaccine effort had focused on sending doses across the state, the priority now became speed.

That included sending large quantities of vaccine to large-scale vaccination efforts like one scheduled for this weekend at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte while also urging providers to push out first doses as quickly as possible.

The rush to get vaccines out caused frustration this week, as providers with scaled-up distribution efforts and already scheduled appointments were caught off guard when they learned that much of the state’s weekly allocation had been sent to the Bank of America effort. Having already worked through their backlog, some providers like Greensboro’s Cone Health were forced to postpone vaccination appointments.

Supply still remains severely limited, but North Carolina will next week begin receiving additional doses, pushing the total the state gets each week from 127,500 doses to about 145,000.

This is a developing story and will be updated.