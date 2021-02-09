‘Make sure it is well with your soul.’ A Black woman’s decision on COVID vaccine

Rhonda Brandon is the Chief Human Resources Officer and Sr. Vice President for Duke University Health System. Duke Health

Front-line hospital workers see what the coronavirus can do to a person first hand, and yet about a quarter who are eligible in the Triangle still have not arranged to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

The reason for that hesitation varies from person to person, says Rhonda Brandon, the chief human resources officer for Duke University Health System. Brandon says she herself was reluctant to get vaccinated when the subject came up last summer.

Even as a high-ranking employee in a hospital system, Brandon says her thinking was influenced by the past abuse of African Americans by doctors and medical researchers. She thought of the Tuskegee syphilis study, in which Black men were intentionally denied penicillin that could have cured them, and Henrietta Lacks, whose cancer cells were taken by doctors without her knowledge or consent and used for research.

African Americans have been less likely to get vaccinated against COVID-19 so far. Black residents account for less than 14% of those who have received a first dose of vaccine in North Carolina, even though they make up 22% of the state’s population. Lack of access to the internet or transportation are factors, officials say, but so is a distrust of the medical system.

Brandon eventually decided to get vaccinated, but her experience guides how she approaches those who are still thinking it over. Here she describes the process she went through:

“This is very near and dear to my heart because I had to think about whether I wanted to take the vaccine. And there were a lot of conversations. There was a lot of hesitancy on my part as an African American woman, and I had to sit with that and wonder why. I had to weigh risks, as my colleagues were weighing them, just based on my journey, my walk, and I need to respect and honor that every individual has a journey, has a walk, and that we listen deeply to that and do what we can to influence.”

Q: Where did your hesitancy come from?

A: “I would say the historical harms that impacted our race. Experiments like Tuskegee and the story of Henrietta Lacks at Johns Hopkins. Certainly those were decades ago, but we grew up with that history. It doesn’t go away with time necessarily. It’s important with that history that we acknowledge that it happened, try to reckon with the history, reconcile with it.

“And it’s so important that we not judge the hesitation. There is a long bridge to cross here. And it’s going to be done at a different pace almost to a person.”

Q: What helped you overcome that?

A: “It was one conversation at a time. I did talk to colleagues that look like me, medical professionals that look like me. It was the cumulative effect of conversations that helped me to form enough facts that were helpful. It came down to, frankly, me being asked the direct question ‘Why not?’, versus somebody trying to sell me on something. That caused me to do deep reflection on that very question.

“So after collecting a lot of insights, reading, talking again to professionals, family members and all, what I decided was that me being vaccinated was not only going to keep me safe, but my family safe and my community safe. One of my colleagues even said, ‘Me taking the vaccine keeps my parents alive.’ So it’s conversations like that that helped to shape perspective.

“And it won’t always be a medical professional that tips the point for people. It might be grandma. It might be a colleague. It may be a story or a documentary they see. But it’s really sifting through all of the information to make sure it is well with your soul, your own soul.”