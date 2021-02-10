Who’s in Group 3 for COVID vaccine? When? How does it work? Answers to common questions.

Dr. LaToya Woods administers the COVID-19 vaccine for a patient at Macedonia New Life Church on Rock Quarry Road on Saturday, February 6, 2021 in Raleigh, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that North Carolina will start vaccinating school teachers, school workers and child care workers this month.

The move puts the state in Group 3 of the COVID-19 vaccination plan, which is for “frontline essential workers,” starting Feb. 24. But the initial focus will be for those who work with children.

Here’s what we know about this next phase of vaccinations.

Who is eligible for vaccinations in the first phase of Group 3?

As a whole, Group 3 is made up of “frontline essential workers” such as teachers, grocery workers, restaurant workers, postal employees, firefighters, bus drivers and others who must work indoors or have close contact with other people.

But the first segment of this group to be eligible for shots will be schoolteachers, child care workers, bus drivers and other people who work in-person with children.

N.C. Department of Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said this group consists of about 240,000 people.

What about firefighters, post office employees and grocery workers?

While those populations are included in Group 3, they will not be eligible for shots starting Feb. 24.

There’s more information on the DHHS website about frontline essential workers included in Group 3. But since the group is so large, the state is starting with those working in childcare, including Pre-K schools and K-12 schools.

The state has set a date of March 10 to begin vaccinating additional frontline workers.

Are all types of schools included in the next group?

The vaccinations will be available for those who work in public, private or charter schools.

Can college teachers get vaccinated in this group?

Not quite yet. Teachers and staff at colleges are not included in this next group.

What kind of school workers are eligible?

To be eligible, you must work in-person at your school or child care center, or be among those who are expected to return to an in-person work setting soon.

This group includes teachers, teacher assistants, student teachers, bus drivers, support staff, custodial staff, supervisors, food service workers, school nurses or therapists, librarians, IT staff and more. You can see a full list on the DHHS COVID-19 information site.

When do these Group 3 vaccinations start?

School teachers and child care workers will be eligible for vaccinations starting Feb 24, but Cohen stressed that just because eligibility begins that day, it doesn’t mean appointments will be available on that day.

If I’m eligible on Feb. 24, can I get the shot then?

As with Groups 1 and 2, which include people ages 65 and up, there has not been enough vaccine to go around. There are many people in the age 65 and up group who are still on waiting lists and have not gotten appointments.

Remember, there are about 240,000 people in this group of teachers, bus drivers and child care workers, and the state only gets 150,000 first doses each week.

How do I sign up for the vaccine?

The COVID-19 Vaccination information page on the DHHS website can help you find places offering the vaccine.

▪ You should also check with your county health department to learn about its process for signing up.

▪ Contact your primary care physician for information on how your provider — groups such as UNC Health, Duke Health, WakeMed Health, etc. — accept appointments for vaccinations.

Cohen said on Wednesday that the state may be able to offer “vaccine days” at schools or day care centers, but the logistics are still being worked out.