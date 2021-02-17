Average new COVID cases and hospitalizations continue to decrease in NC

North Carolina reported 3,167 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the average of daily new cases reported over the last week to 3,373.

Wednesday’s total is an increase of 1,179 from Tuesday’s total, but the weekly average continues to decrease.

Over the last month, the seven-day average has fallen by more than half, according to data from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Hospitalizations decreased to 1,954, the third straight day that hospitalizations have been under 2,000. Prior to Monday they were last under 2,000 on Nov. 30.

DHHS added 108 deaths to the state’s coronavirus death toll on Wednesday, bringing the total over the pandemic to 10,670.

Deaths do not all occur on the date they are reported. DHHS updates its numbers as information becomes available. According to DHHS data, the deadliest days of the pandemic were Jan. 4 and Jan. 15 when 113 people died each day.

Since the new year, 3,068 North Carolinians have died due to the virus, according to the most recent data from DHHS. Dates of deaths are missing for four deaths, as of Wednesday.

Among the tests reported on Monday, the latest day with data available, 7.7% returned positive, an increase from the 7.6% reported Sunday. Overall, the state has seen a gradual decrease since the pandemic high of 17.1% reported on Jan. 4.

State health officials have said that they want the rate at 5% or lower to control the spread of the coronavirus. The last time that North Carolina met this standard was Sept. 24.

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS are preliminary and subject to change. Here are additional statistics reported Wednesday, with changes from the previous day:

Total cases: 829,507 (+3,167)

Deaths: 10,670 (+108)

Tests: 9,719,476 (+30,322)

People hospitalized: 1,954 (-19)

Available ICU beds: 474 (-55)

Available inpatient beds: 5,255 (-441)

Patients on ventilators: 1,051 (-6)

Inpatient and ICU beds are not all used by COVID-19 patients, according to DHHS.

Vaccine statistics reported Tuesday:

First doses arrived: 1,112,375

First doses administered: 1,168,336 (105%)*

Second doses arrived: 730,725

Second doses administered: 546,479 (75%)

Vaccine doses administered in North Carolina through the federal, long-term care program:

First doses arrived: 150,900

First doses administered: 109,849 (73%)

Second doses arrived: 150,900

Second doses administered: 57,964 (38%)