COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in NC on March 5

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Case count tops 868,000

At least 868,056 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 11,399 have died since last March, according to state health officials.

Health officials reported 2,502 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, up from 2,145 reported the day before.

As of Thursday, at least 1,290 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus.

Thirty-six coronavirus-related deaths were reported Thursday. Deaths don’t all occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

As of Tuesday, the latest day for which data are available, 4.2% of COVID-19 tests came back positive. Health officials have said 5% is the target rate to control the spread of the virus.

Six counties in North Carolina have critical spread of the coronavirus, according to an alert system from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That’s down from 27 last month.

Basketball team that lost coach to COVID will play for state title

More than two months after their assistant coach died from COVID-19, the basketball team at Lincoln Charter High School is one game away from winning the North Carolina 1A men’s state basketball championship.

Jamie Seitz died at age 51 on Dec. 27, 2020, from complications related to the coronavirus, The Charlotte Observer reported. His son Carter Seitz is a senior starter for the Eagles.

“In this gym, I feel close to him. In this gym, he’s the driving force for what our team is doing right now,” Seitz said.

Head Coach Bradley Gabriel told the Observer he’s struggled with his emotions throughout the season and had to take a few days off in February. “I was mentally not in a good spot,” he said.

The team voted in late December on whether to play at all. Now, on Saturday, Lincoln Charter will play for the state championship.

Mental health effects from pandemic could persist

Experts at Duke University said Thursday the effects of isolation, a recession and grief from the COVID-19 pandemic will likely persist even as vaccinations become widespread.

“It’s very easy to isolate because we are asked to isolate,” said Jennifer Plumb-Vilardaga a professor in psychiatry and behavioral sciences who focuses on addiction. “People have estimated that not just the mental health impact of this pandemic but also the substance use impact of this pandemic will persist for years afterwards because of the lack of access to resources.”

Others said stress from the pandemic could contribute to behavioral issues in children, while some have struggled to get access to adequate mental health care and treatment.

One of NC’s most COVID-stricken neighborhoods is in Raleigh

One ZIP code in Raleigh has had more reported coronavirus cases than any other in the state.

The ZIP code 27610 in Southeast Raleigh has consistently reported among the highest rates of infection in the Triangle since May, The News & Observer reported. As of March 3, it had the third highest in the Triangle, with 1,005 cases per 10,000 residents.

The area is predominantly home to Black residents, and 15% of residents there are uninsured, according to Census estimates. Half are considered low-income.

Crystal Jones is just one of the many residents who got COVID-19. She has worked from home during the pandemic but said any one of her family members could have brought it home with them.

“At one point it got kind of scary for me, but I didn’t want to let [my family] know that I was scared,” she told The News & Observer. “I did not have to go to the hospital, but it got really close.”

NC approves guidelines for reopening schools

The State Board of Education approved a resolution Thursday requiring public schools to offer some form of in-person instruction and adopted updated state health guidelines for reopening.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services issued the recommendations Wednesday, saying school districts and charter schools should only use remote learning for higher-risk students and for families who request it, The News & Observer reported.

“It is absolutely essential that we get our students back into school,” said state board chairman Eric Davis. “Every student, every day into every school.”

Some say the guidelines don’t go far enough.

“We need a definitive road map about how this is going to work because it’s not just impacting the kids who aren’t able to get back into the classroom,” said State Treasurer Dale Folwell, a member of the state board. “It’s also impacting the parents who can’t get back to work because their kid is not in the classroom.”

UNC plans in-person graduation

UNC-Chapel Hill will have an in-person graduation ceremony at Kenan Stadium this spring, the university announced Thursday.

“After enduring so much to get to their big day, the class of 2021 will enjoy at least one more day of the Carolina experience they love so much,” Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz said.

There will also be a virtual commencement address from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious diseases expert in the United States, and Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett.

Corbett went to Carolina and is the scientific lead on the Vaccine Research Center’s coronavirus team at the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

Harris Teeter to offer vaccine at some stores

Some Harris Teeter stores in North Carolina are administering COVID-19 vaccines.

The shots are available at pharmacies for people eligible to be vaccinated under the state’s current plan.

“Throughout this pandemic, Harris Teeter’s most urgent priority has been providing a safe shopping experience for our associates and shoppers,” Danna Robinson, a company spokesperson, wrote in a statement. “We’re also committed to helping our communities safely re-open through administering the COVID-19 vaccine.”

The Matthews-based supermarket chain has a scheduling tool available at www.harristeeterpharmacy.com/rx/covid-eligibility.

Experts predict outbreaks could be over by summer

The majority of North Carolinans could be protected from COVID-19 infections by this summer, either after getting vaccinated or contracting the disease and developing antibodies, a UNC doctor said Wednesday.

“With the current ability to give everybody vaccines by May, and given the number of people who’ve already been infected, it’s likely we’ll begin to reach community protection levels at the end of May or in June,” said Dr. David Weber, an infectious disease specialist.

Weber shared his remarks during a news conference and joined other health experts in recommending people still wear face masks and take other precautions to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Having three vaccines approved that are effective at preventing COVID symptoms, this is very exciting,” said Dr. Alexa Mieses Malchuk. “But at the same time this is not the time to celebrate too much and start relaxing all of the measures that have gotten us this far.”