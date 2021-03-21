Johnston County to hold mass drive-thru vaccine clinic Wednesday

The Johnston County Health Department is holding a mass drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic Wednesday at North Johnston High School, where 2,000 vaccines will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis to those in groups 1 through 4.

The state offers vaccines through a group-based eligibility system with group 1 being the first eligible back when North Carolina started offering vaccines in mid-December.

The clinic in Johnston County will begin at 8 a.m. on Wednesday and last until providers run out of the 2,000 doses.

Those seeking the vaccine at the clinic should enter at the back entrance of the high school campus on Watson Road near the athletic fields.

Johnston County has asked those planning to attend the clinic to bring a filled-out pre-vaccination form that can be found online at johnstonnc.com/covid19/files/Prevaccination_Covid_Reg_Form.pdf.

Only the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered. Those who receive the first dose on Wednesday will need to receive the second dose anywhere from three to six weeks later.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses to be fully effective against the virus.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was approved for use in early March, requires only one dose to be effective.

Who is eligible?

People in groups 1 through 4 of the state’s vaccine rollout plan will be eligible for a dose on Wednesday.

Group 1: Health care workers and long-term care residents and staff.

Group 2: Those ages 65 or older.

Group 3: Front-line essential workers, as defined by the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Group 4: Those ages 16 to 64 with certain health conditions that make them vulnerable to severe cases of COVID-19. The group also consists of other essential workers not eligible in group 3.

Essential workers in group 4, in most cases as of Sunday, are not eligible until April 7. The state has recently moved eligibility dates up for other groups due to increased vaccine supply.

Wednesday’s clinic in Johnston County, though, will offer vaccines to all of group 4, including essential workers.

Eligibility for the vaccine can be determined at findmygroup.nc.gov.

How to receive the vaccine elsewhere in the Triangle

Those seeking the vaccine can visit myspot.nc.gov to find where the vaccine is being offered in their area.

People can also call the state COVID-19 Vaccine Help Center at 888-675-4567 for questions about the vaccine.

Walgreens is offering the vaccine at select locations. Appointments can be scheduled at walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19.

In Wake County, vaccine appointments can be scheduled by calling a 24-hour COVID-19 hotline at 919-250-1515 or by visiting covid19.wakegov.com/vaccine/.

Those calling or visiting the site seeking an appointment will be screened for eligibility to be put on a wait list.

In Durham County, vaccines are given by appointment only. Those seeking a vaccine can call 919-560-4357 or go to tinyurl.com/DCoSchedulingList. The form in Spanish is at tinyurl.com/DCoLista.

Those looking to ask questions about the vaccine can call 919-635-8150 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday or email DCoCOVIDvaccines@dconc.gov. This phone number is not for making appointments.

In Orange County, vaccinations are also given by appointment only. To get on the wait list, those seeking a vaccine can call 919-913-8088 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or complete the Vaccine Interest Form at redcap.link/OCHDvax. Spanish and other languages are available at 888-892-1162.

The county will contact people to schedule appointments when they’re available.

People can sign up for vaccine appointments at Duke Health by going to dukehealth.org and clicking on “COVID-19 Vaccine Updates”. Those signing up will have their name added to a wait list for appointments.

Those who sign up do not need to be a current Duke Health patient to be vaccinated at Duke.

Vaccines at UNC Health are given by appointment only. Those seeking the vaccine can visit yourshot.org and click on “Get Vaccinated” to make an appointment, or they can call 984-215-5485, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

There is no wait list is offered at UNC Health.