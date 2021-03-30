New COVID-19 cases tick upward; group 4 can get vaccine beginning Wednesday

North Carolina reported 1,370 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the seven-day average of new cases per day to 1,863.

That average has increased from 1,600 on March 14, according to data from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Overall though, the average has decreased from the pandemic high of over 8,600 in mid-January.

As cases tick back upward, group 4 of the state’s phased system of vaccine rollout will become eligible to receive the vaccine on Wednesday.

This includes essential workers who were not included in group 3, including retail workers and construction workers, among others.

As of Tuesday, over 1.8 million people in North Carolina have been fully vaccinated.

Update on percent positive

Among the tests reported on Sunday, the latest day with available data, 6.2% returned positive.

Over the last week of available data, an average of 5.1% of tests per day returned positive, according to DHHS.

State health officials have said that a seven-day average of 5% or lower is necessary to control the spread of the virus.

COVID-19 data of the day

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS are preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation. Here are additional statistics reported Tuesday, with changes from the previous day:

Total cases: 912,203 (+1,370)

Deaths: 12,087 (+2)

Tests: 11,309,842 (+27,089)

People hospitalized: 924 (+28)

COVID-19 adult ICU patients: 235 (+5)

Available ICU beds: 596 (-55)

Available inpatient beds: 5,633 (-374)

Patients on ventilators: 872 (+44)

Inpatient and ICU beds are not all used by COVID-19 patients, according to DHHS.

Deaths do not all occur on the date they are reported. DHHS updates its numbers as information becomes available. For example, according to the latest DHHS data, the deadliest day of the pandemic was Jan. 15 when 124 people died. The state originally reported that 108 people had died on Jan. 15.

Vaccine statistics reported Tuesday:

First doses arrived: 2,394,240

First doses administered: 2,436,034 (102%)*

Second doses arrived: 1,857,745

Second doses administered: 1,505,265 (81%)

Single-shot doses arrived: 106,700

Single-shot doses administered: 97,622 (91%)

*The doses administered can exceed doses arrived because hospitals and other health care providers have learned that they can get an extra dose from each vial of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine.

Vaccine doses administered in North Carolina through the federal, long-term care program:

First doses administered: 472,871

Second doses administered: 175,489

Single-shot doses administered: 26,386

Total doses arrived: 941,900

Total doses administered: 674,746 (72%)

Overall vaccine statistics:

Total doses administered: 4,713,667

Number of people fully vaccinated: 1,804,762

Percent of population who have received at least one dose: 27.7%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 17.2%

Percent of population 18 or older who have received at least one dose: 35.5%

Percent of population 18 or older fully vaccinated: 22%

Breakdown of those fully vaccinated by race vs. percentage of total population:

American Indian or Alaskan Native: 0.7% (1.7%)

Asian or Pacific Islander: 2.5% (3.5%)

Black or African American: 15.3% (23.1%)

White: 73.1% (71.7%)

By ethnicity:

Hispanic: 3% (9.8%)

Non-Hispanic: 89.9% (90.2%)