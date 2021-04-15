Duke Health to hold walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Durham; no appointments needed

Duke Health will host a walk-in vaccine event in Durham on Tuesday, April 20.

The event will take place at the Wheels Fun Park at 715 N. Hoover Road from noon to 6 p.m.

The event is open to anyone age 16 or older. No appointment is necessary.

Duke will be offering the Pfizer vaccine.

Duke is also offering vaccination appointments without putting people on a wait list.

To schedule an appointment through Duke Health, visit dukehealth.org/duke-covid-19-vaccine-scheduling.

Duke Health is offering the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, both of which require two doses given weeks apart.