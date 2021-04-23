COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on April 23

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Case count surpasses 954,000

At least 954,765 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 12,505 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,236 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, up from 1,963 the day before.

Twenty-five additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Thursday. Deaths don’t all occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

State health officials reported 1,149 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Thursday, down from 1,168 on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the latest day for which data is available, 4.9% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials have said 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

More than 36% of the state’s adult population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, data show.

More movie theaters announce reopening plans

Charlotte-based Stone Theatres is reopening some locations on Friday.

That includes the movie theater in Indian Land, South Carolina, just south of Charlotte, Dale Coleman, vice president of operations for the company, told The Observer

The theater in Indian Trail, North Carolina, will open April 30.

“It’s been a long year,” Coleman said. “But we’ve made it to the point we’re excited to reopen our theaters and welcome our guests back.”

Regal Cinemas is also opening a few of its theaters in North Carolina on Friday.

Vaccines available at Charlotte brewery

Atrium Health is hosting a pop-up vaccine event at NoDa Brewing Company’s North End taproom on Thursday.

The event will be from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., and 200 doses of the vaccine will be available. Guests must be 21 or older to attend and will receive a $5 gift certificate, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris told reporters this week more pop-up events at bars and breweries across Charlotte have also been planned.

Brewers at 4001 Yancey previously hosted a walk-in vaccination pop-up with 150 Pfizer shots through VaxClinic.

Joe Jannik, left, lifts his sleeve to receive his first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from Elsa Pantoja Garcia at a temporary free drive-thru vaccine site, that is normally a free drive-thru testing site, at the Wendell Community Center, on Thursday, Apr. 22, 2021, in Wendell, N.C. Casey Toth ctoth@newsobserver.com

Fake vaccine card scams spike

The Better Business Bureau of Southern Piedmont and Western North Carolina is warning Charlotte residents about a recent rise in COVID-19 vaccination card-based scams.

CEO Tom Bartholomy told The Charlotte Observer he’s received at least seven complaints in the area. One person said someone used a selfie they posted of their vaccine card to reproduce the card for sale

State Attorney General Josh Stein has called on companies such as eBay and Shopify to crack down on the sale of fraudulent vaccine cards.

“The fake vaccine cards that are being sold online represent a real problem, because it will delay the ending of the pandemic, then more people will get sick and die,” Stein said.

NC farmers to get aid for having to quarantine workers

North Carolina is reimbursing farmers who had to pay to quarantine their workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said $2 million is available to aid farmers who hire people with H-2A visas, which let them work in the United States on a temporary basis, The News & Observer reported Thursday.

Employers are required to offer those farm workers a place to stay, and congregate housing became the site of several COVID-19 outbreaks last year. The aid could help farmers who had to put workers in hotels to quarantine while also facing losses in production.

“(Growers) are maxed out,” said Lee Wicker, deputy director of the N.C. Growers Association. “Their housing is full and they don’t have the infrastructure on farms to quarantine someone who has been exposed or tested positive, so this is an important step in trying to mitigate and end the COVID-19 epidemic.”

Farmers can apply for funds until Dec. 15 or when the program runs out of money.