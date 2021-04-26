Nearly 1 in 3 North Carolinians are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Nearly 30% of North Carolinians are fully vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday.

Overall, more than 3.1 million people have been fully vaccinated since the state started offering vaccines in mid-December.

Among all North Carolina residents, 29.9% are fully vaccinated. Among those age 18 and up, 38.1% are fully vaccinated.

Those fully vaccinated have received two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose of the single-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.

Earlier in April, North Carolina paused use of the J&J vaccine due to extremely rare cases of blood clots among women ages 18 to 59 who received the vaccine.

Of the more than 8 million J&J vaccines given nationwide, there were 15 known cases as of Saturday.

After an investigation by the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that the potential benefits of the vaccine outweigh the potential risks, North Carolina has recommended that health providers resume use of the J&J vaccine.

Over the last few weeks, COVID-19 metrics in the state have started to plateau. Average new cases per day and hospitalizations due to the virus have hovered around 2,000 and 1,100 respectively over the past two weeks.

COVID-19 data of the day

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS are preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation. Here are additional statistics reported Monday with changes since Friday*:

Total cases: 962,623 (+5,691)

962,623 (+5,691) Deaths: 12,560 (+37)

12,560 (+37) Tests: 12,265,334 (+157,530)

12,265,334 (+157,530) People hospitalized due to the virus: 1,067 (-79)

1,067 (-79) COVID-19 adult ICU patients: 269 (-10)

269 (-10) Available ICU beds: 583 (+102)

583 (+102) Available inpatient beds: 5,680 (+769)

5,680 (+769) Patients on ventilators: 923 (+9)

Inpatient and ICU beds are not all used by COVID-19 patients, according to DHHS.

Deaths do not all occur on the date they are reported. DHHS updates its numbers as information becomes available. For example, according to the latest DHHS data, the deadliest day of the pandemic was Jan. 15 when 127 people died. The state originally reported that 108 people had died on Jan. 15.

*On March 26, DHHS began updating statewide COVID-19 metrics Monday through Friday only. Previously the state would update on Sunday and Saturday as well. Therefore, totals reported on Monday are changes since the previous Friday.

Vaccine doses administered through North Carolina health providers:

First doses arrived: 3,365,680

3,365,680 First doses administered: 3,033,407 (90%)

3,033,407 (90%) Second doses arrived: 2,600,745

2,600,745 Second doses administered: 2,462,617 (93%)

2,462,617 (93%) Single-shot doses arrived: 333,000

333,000 Single-shot doses administered: 200,994 (60%)

Vaccine doses administered in North Carolina through the federal, long-term care program:

First doses administered: 707,865

707,865 Second doses administered: 457,172

457,172 Single-shot doses administered: 52,472

52,472 Total doses arrived: 2,012,760

2,012,760 Total doses administered: 1,217,509 (60%)

Overall vaccine statistics reported Monday:

Total doses administered: 6,878,527

6,878,527 Number of people fully vaccinated: 3,137,255

3,137,255 Percent of population who have received at least one dose: 38.1%

38.1% Percent of population fully vaccinated: 29.9%

29.9% Percent of population 18 or older who have received at least one dose: 48.2%

48.2% Percent of population 18 or older fully vaccinated: 38.1%

38.1% Percent of population 65 or older who have received at least one dose: 77.3%

77.3% Percent of population 65 or older fully vaccinated: 72%

Breakdown of those fully vaccinated by race vs. percentage of total population:

American Indian or Alaskan Native: 0.7% (1.7%)

0.7% (1.7%) Asian or Pacific Islander: 3.6% (3.5%)

3.6% (3.5%) Black or African American: 16% (23.1%)

16% (23.1%) White: 71% (71.7%)

71% (71.7%) Other: 5.5%

5.5% Missing or undisclosed: 3.2%

By ethnicity:

Hispanic: 5.2% (9.8%)

5.2% (9.8%) Non-Hispanic: 87.1% (90.2%)

87.1% (90.2%) Missing or undisclosed: 7.7%