Want a COVID-19 vaccine? Now you can walk in to these Wake County locations.

Wake County is now offering drive-up and walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations at four locations, the county announced Monday evening.

“These sites help us reach more people in the communities where they live, and the walk-in option provides a measure of convenience for people who have challenges with scheduling or who may decide on a whim that this is the day they want to get vaccinated,” Dr. Kim McDonald, the county’s public health director, said in a news release.

COVID-19 vaccines remain free, and while appointments are encouraged for first shots, they are not required.

The Pfizer vaccine, the only one approved for 16- and 17-year-olds so far, will be available at two county locations.

The Wake County Public Health Center, 10 Sunnybrook Road in Raleigh, will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays; 12:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays; and 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

The Pfizer vaccine will also be available at the Wake County Human Services Center, 5809 Departure Drive, Raleigh, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

The Wake County North Regional Center, 350 E. Holding Ave., Raleigh, will have the same hours as the Sunnybrook Road site, but it will offer the Moderna vaccine.

Anyone who gets the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine will need to return for a second dose to receive full protection against COVID-19.

The one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 6-7 at Green Road Park, 4201 Green Road in Raleigh.

The county health department will soon offer vaccines elsewhere in the county, too.

▪ The Wake County Southern Regional Center, 130 N. Judd Parkway NE in Fuquay-Varina, will start offering vaccines next week.

▪ The Eastern Regional Center, 1002 Dogwood Drive in Zebulon, will start offering vaccines the week of May 24.

Nearly 1 in 3 Wake County adults fully vaccinated

As of Monday, 38.3% of the people in Wake County have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 31.9% are fully vaccinated, according to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

More information about Wake County’s COVID-19 vaccine availability is available at www.WakeGov.com/vaccine or by calling 919-250-1515.