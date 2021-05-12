COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on May 12

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases near 985,000

At least 984,950 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 12,801 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 699 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, down from 974 the day before.

Eleven additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Tuesday. Deaths don’t all occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 968 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Tuesday, up from 955 the day before.

As of Sunday, the latest day for which data is available, 5.5% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 50% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 44.8% are fully vaccinated.

Fauci answers questions from readers

McClatchy News reporter Brian Murphy asked Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Cameron Webb, a member of President Joe Biden’s coronavirus response team, about a dozen questions about the pandemic during a question-and-answer session.

During the interview, Fauci and Webb answered everything from how to convince patients to get the COVID-19 vaccine to how many people should be vaccinated before North Carolina’s mask mandate is lifted.

“There’s one thing that we absolutely are certain of: That the more people that get vaccinated, the less and less infection you’re going to have in the community,” Fauci said in response to the latter question. “That’s an incontrovertible, an absolutely slam dunk fact.”

A transcript of the conversation edited for clarity is available here.

Cohen to throw first pitch at Durham Bulls’ season opener

Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, is set to throw the ceremonial first pitch at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday.

The minor league baseball team is set to recognize Triangle medical professionals during the game against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. Dubbed “Healthcare Superhero Night,”the game is the Bulls’ home opener.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Cohen and Gov. Roy Cooper have given updates about the state’s health metrics at news conferences.