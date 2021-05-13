Here’s where teens 12 to 15 can get the Pfizer COVID vaccine in the Triangle

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine passed its last step Wednesday, making it available to millions of children 12 to 15 years old, and many providers in the Triangle are ready to start giving the shot.

Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use of the vaccine for children in that age group.

Wednesday, a panel of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave its approval after data shows the Pfizer vaccine is safe and effective in that age group.

The Pfizer vaccine already was approved for people 16 to 18 years old. Children, like adults, will need two shots given three weeks apart.

Vaccines from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have not yet been authorized for use in children.

Parents are encouraged to attend vaccine appointments with their children.

Vaccine appointment details

▪ UNC Health is scheduling appointments for 12 and older at vaccine.unchealthcare.org.

Walk-ins will be accepted at the Friday Center in Chapel Hill from 8:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

▪ Duke Health will accept vaccination appointments for children starting Thursday at dukehealth.org.

▪ Wake County Public Health will begin offering the shot for 12 and older Thursday at the two clinics administering Pfizer. Walk-ins are welcome. Appointments can be scheduled at WakeGov.com/vaccine or the 24-hour vaccine hotline at 919-250-1515.

Wake County Public Health Center at 10 Sunnybrook Road, Raleigh. There are evening and weekend hours.

Wake County Human Services Center at Departure Drive. It’s open Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Wake County estimates there are 62,330 people in the county in the 12-to-15 age group, according to a news release. The county anticipates about 30% of parents will have their children vaccinated in the coming weeks, or about 20,500 people.

▪ The Durham County Department of Public Health will open its vaccine clinic for people 12 and older Thursday at 9 a.m. They must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to get the vaccine. Appointments can be made by calling 919-560-HELP or go to dcopublichealth.org/COVIDvaccineappointments.

The clinic is on the second floor of the Durham County Health and Human Services Building, 414 E. Main St., Durham. Walk-in hours are Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

▪ The Orange County Public Health Department will begin accepting vaccination appointments of children age 12 and older starting Thursday. Call 919-913-8088 or go to orangecountync.gov/getyourshot.

But the appointments may be delayed until next week, depending on if the county gets any shipments of the Pfizer vaccine this week, said Todd McGee, head of public affairs at the county’s health department.

McGee said that the county normally orders shipments of the Moderna vaccine.

▪ CVS will begin vaccinating children age 12 to 15 at any of the 200 CVS COVID-19 vaccine clinics in North Carolina. Appointments can be scheduled at cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.

▪ Walgreens is vaccinating children 12 and older and is accepting appointments. A parent or legal guardian must complete registration for minors under the age of 13 and must accompany the child to the appointment. go to walgreens.com.

▪ Find a vaccine appointment with The News & Observer’s vaccine tracker at newsobserver.com.