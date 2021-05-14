NC lifts COVID-19 restrictions, with some exceptions. What you need to know.

Staff member Munwar Ahmad wears a mask while sanitizing surfaces on campus at Duke University on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Durham, N.C. ctoth@newsobserver.com

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper lifted nearly all COVID-19 restrictions on Friday, meaning an end to capacity and gathering limits and social distancing requirements, as well as an end to mask requirements in most settings.

Cooper said the state’s new rules are based on guidance released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which OK’d an end to masks for vaccinated people.

North Carolina’s decision goes even further, ending the mask requirement for all people, with a few exceptions.

Cooper had previously hoped the state could achieve vaccinations for two-thirds of the population before lifting the indoor mask mandate, but that new information from the CDC changed that.

As of Friday, about 45.5% of adults 18 and older in North Carolina have been fully vaccinated, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services. Of those 65 and older, who are among the most vulnerable to COVID-19, that number is more than 75%.

Here are answers to common questions about the changes.

Who can stop wearing masks in North Carolina?

North Carolina lifted the mandatory mask mandate for all people, both vaccinated and unvaccinated.

When does the new mask rule take effect?

The new order is effective immediately, said Cooper, and remains in effect until June 11.

Are there places where masks are still required?

▪ Masks are still required in schools, in childcare settings and in children’s day camps and overnight camps.

▪ Masks are also still required in prisons, on public transportation and in some public health settings, such as longterm care centers.

▪ Masks are still strongly recommended in any crowded indoor setting, said Dr. Mandy Cohen, North Carolina’s DHHS secretary.

Can businesses and retail stores still require masks?

Yes. Businesses can still require masks inside stores and offices.

Can individual cities and towns still require masks?

Yes. Cooper said cities and towns can still require masks, but most cities and town have aligned with state rules in the past. If you are in a municipality that requires face coverings, you are expected to wear one.

What about masks for children and other unvaccinated people?

Cohen said her own children will wear masks when in public.

What are the new capacity limits for restaurants and other businesses?

Friday’s order lifted all capacity restrictions in all settings.

Do large sports arenas have capacity limits now?

Capacity and spacing limits are also lifted for large arenas, including sports arenas and concert venues, but masks are recommended. PNC Arena, which will host the Carolina Hurricanes’ playoff game Monday night, will be limited to 12,000 because of NHL requirements. The arena ordinarily holds around 18,000.

Are there capacity limitations on outdoor festivals and concerts?

No limits.

Will people still need to follow distancing rules?





Friday’s order lifted all social distancing requirements, meaning tables in restaurants will no longer need to be spaced out.

How do I get a vaccine?

▪ To learn more about the benefits of the vaccines, potential temporary reactions and answers to common questions, check out YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov.

▪ To find the places offering the vaccine, visit the COVID-19 Vaccination information page on the DHHS website.

▪ You can also check with your county health department to learn about its process for signing up.

▪ Contact your primary care physician for information on how your provider — groups such as UNC Health, Duke Health, WakeMed Health, etc. — accept appointments for vaccinations.