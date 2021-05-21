COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on May 21

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases climb past 994,000

At least 994,734 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 12,950 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,187 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, up from 969 on Wednesday.

Twelve additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Thursday. Deaths don’t all occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 793 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Thursday, down from 820 the day before.

As of Tuesday, the latest day for which data is available, 3.3% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

Roughly 52% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 47.2% are fully vaccinated, according to the state health department.

New mask rules don’t change Charlotte graduation plans

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will still require students and their guests to wear a mask at graduation ceremonies next week, even after Gov. Roy Cooper lifted the statewide mask mandate.

Masks are still required in schools, given that most students aren’t vaccinated, The Charlotte Observer reported.

CMS has said students, staff and guests will be required to wear face coverings inside school buildings and on CMS transportation. Students and staff also must wear masks at off-site venues, including Bojangles Coliseum, Ovens Auditorium and the Charlotte Convention Center. Guests at off-site venues are encouraged to also wear a face covering.

NC legislators propose paying people to get a job

Republican lawmakers introduced legislation Thursday that would offer people up to $1,500 to go off unemployment rolls and get a job.

Under the proposal, the legislature would redirect federal unemployment money to signing bonuses — $1,500 for unemployed people who start a new job by June 1, or $800 for people who start a new job between June 2 and July 1, The News & Observer reported.

“It goes against the grain to me that we got to pay people to go to work,” said Republican Sen. Tom McInnis of Ellerbe. “But we don’t have a choice.”

The proposal mirrors incentives some businesses have already begun offering workers. In Charlotte, the restaurant group FS Food Groups is offering a one-time $100 employee bonus.

Restaurant chain Tupelo Honey has a sign-on bonus of $600; Five Guys is offering a $300 hiring bonus; and Carowinds will give $500 bonuses to all seasonal hires, The Charlotte Observer reported. Amazon is also offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus and an additional $100 for workers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.