A Triangle county’s vaccine rate quintupled with teens eligible. How did yours change?
After weeks of statewide and local decline in new COVID-19 vaccinations, counties around the Triangle are seeing their numbers surge by as much as 400% with younger teens now eligible to receive a dose.
In Orange County, where 50% of the population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the number of new people partially vaccinated rose more than five-fold after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on May 12 approved the Pfizer vaccine for children 12 to 15 years old.
All Triangle counties saw an increase in new people receiving first doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines the week after the CDC announcement, according to data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
Both Pfizer and Moderna require two doses spaced a few weeks apart to reach full effectiveness.
The resurgence in new vaccinations comes after nearly every Triangle county saw falling numbers in the weeks before.
See the local data from the Triangle below.
Wake County
Increase in people partially vaccinated between May 7 and May 14: 4,846
Increase in people partially vaccinated between May 14 and May 21: 12,824
Percent of population partially vaccinated as of May 21: 40.3%
Percent of population fully vaccinated as of May 21: 36.7%
Durham County
Increase in people partially vaccinated between May 7 and May 14: 1,566
Increase in people partially vaccinated between May 14 and May 21: 3,842
Percent of population partially vaccinated as of May 21: 42.5%
Percent of population fully vaccinated as of May 21: 39%
Orange County
Increase in people partially vaccinated between May 7 and May 14: 599
Increase in people partially vaccinated between May 14 and May 21: 3,199
Percent of population partially vaccinated as of May 21: 50%
Percent of population fully vaccinated as of May 21: 45.9%
Chatham County
Increase in people partially vaccinated between May 7 and May 14: 178
Increase in people partially vaccinated between May 14 and May 21: 576
Percent of population partially vaccinated as of May 21: 36.8%
Percent of population fully vaccinated as of May 21: 33.3%
Franklin County
Increase in people partially vaccinated between May 7 and May 14: 185
Increase in people partially vaccinated between May 14 and May 21: 342
Percent of population partially vaccinated as of May 21: 27.9%
Percent of population fully vaccinated as of May 21: 25.8%
Granville County
Increase in people partially vaccinated between May 7 and May 14: 252
Increase in people partially vaccinated between May 14 and May 21: 302
Percent of population partially vaccinated as of May 21: 32.9%
Percent of population fully vaccinated as of May 21: 30.6%
Johnston County
Increase in people partially vaccinated between May 7 and May 14: 830
Increase in people partially vaccinated between May 14 and May 21: 1,037
Percent of population partially vaccinated as of May 21: 28.3%
Percent of population fully vaccinated as of May 21: 25.4%
Lee County
Increase in people partially vaccinated between May 7 and May 14: 234
Increase in people partially vaccinated between May 14 and May 21: 260
Percent of population partially vaccinated as of May 21: 30.4%
Percent of population fully vaccinated as of May 21: 28%
Person County
Increase in people partially vaccinated between May 7 and May 14: 149
Increase in people partially vaccinated between May 14 and May 21: 197
Percent of population partially vaccinated as of May 21: 33.7%
Percent of population fully vaccinated as of May 21: 30.9%
Vance County
Increase in people partially vaccinated between May 7 and May 14: 197
Increase in people partially vaccinated between May 14 and May 21: 206
Percent of population partially vaccinated as of May 21: 31.5%
Percent of population fully vaccinated as of May 21: 28.5%
Harnett County
Increase in people partially vaccinated between May 7 and May 14: 333
Increase in people partially vaccinated between May 14 and May 21: 502
Percent of population partially vaccinated as of May 21: 21.4%
Percent of population fully vaccinated as of May 21: 19.7%
